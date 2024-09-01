Why Did Michael McCary Leave Boyz II Men? Find Out As Former Member Reunites With Band

Michael McCary reunited with the Boyz II Men band members during a recent performance! This reunion happened after 21 years of him leaving the band. However many may not know the reason why he left the group. Here’s all you need to know.

The vocalist suffered from issues related to his back and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. According to People magazine, his health condition and the speculated fights in the band resulted in him saying goodbye to the band in 2003. It appears that he has mostly stayed away from the spotlight.

As per the Vibe, back in 2016, he talked about his diagnosis on Iyanla, Fix My Life reality show. In rare of his public appearances he has been spotted taking the help of a cane but in his recent reunion, which happened on Friday, August 30, with his group on their penultium show for Las Vegas residency, he was seen without that onstage.

He did not perform, but he seemingly spoke about the potential reunion of the band. He addressed the crowd saying, “There will be another day that we’ll all be onstage together, trust me, “adding, “It’s coming, and I love these guys.”

Band member Shawn Stockman spoke about the speculated fight during the show. He stated to the audience that all of “that s*** is wrong” and is “inaccurate 100%” He shared that it was true that they have had their own differences on disagreements but he was still their “brother” and would always be that till the day they “die.”

Shawn said to the crowd that they were seeing a “brotherhood, a bond forever that is forever.”

He added that it would never alter, no matter what they go through, the decisions they make, and what they do in their lives. He stated that they were “men” and sometimes “men” have to go in directions that are different.

The band member further continued that this is what unfolds in life. He mentioned that all the people who have something “bad to say,” should stop pretending like they do not have their own problems with their own “thing “ with their people. He again said to Michael, “This is our brother.”

However, the alleged reason for the speculations could have been fueled because back in 2021, Shawn appeared on the FAQ podcast and stated that during his and Michael’s fistfight, Michael slammed the table. He also claimed that Michael did not have a work ethic and motivation among the other members, per the outlet.

While alleging that Michael was pulling no-shows at their concerts, he shared that they all loved Michael but said he was "always frat, okay? Let's get that out of the way.” He once again expressed his love for Michael but they felt that he could not keep on doing that to them so they got into a fight.

