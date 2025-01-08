Why Did Nicole Kidman Chug Down A Glass Of Milk While Accepting Award For Baby Girl? Find Out

Nicole Kidman was honored with the Best Actress award at the National Board of Review Gala. As the actress stepped up to accept the prize, she brought a glass of milk, which she chugged in front of the audience. Explaining the gesture, the actress paid homage to her character, Romy, in the recently released film.

Standing at the podium, Kidman expressed her gratitude to the audience and raised a toast with the glass of milk, saying, “I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all of the baby girls in the room.” The room, filled with the audience, erupted in cheers as the actress finished drinking it.

Before walking off the stage, the Big Little Lies star whispered, “Good girl.”

As for the reference to her character and the glass of milk, in the film, her character is initially shocked when she receives a glass of milk at the bar. However, she drinks it all while maintaining eye contact with a young man who is mesmerized by her.

According to the director of the movie, Halina Reijn, the scene was inspired by her real-life experiences. In a conversation with IndieWire, the writer-director revealed that after wrapping up production and wanting to celebrate, none of her team members joined her, so she went out alone.

Reijn recalled, “I went to a bar, and I ordered something boring like a Diet Coke because I didn’t drink at that time—I was a control freak. There was this young Belgian actor—I can’t say who it is—but he was famous. I knew of him. I’d never spoken to him. He was at least 15 years younger than I, and he ordered me a glass of milk.”

Baby Girl is one of the most highly acclaimed films of 2024 and is currently available to watch in select theaters.

