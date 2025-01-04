‘A Few Train Wrecks’: Nicole Kidman Recalls Her Embarrassing Red Carpet Fail At The 2004 Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman opened up about her biggest style fail at the 2004 Golden Globes red carpet. Speaking to W Magazine for their first issue of 2025, Volume 1, Best Performances, the Oscar-winner reflected on her past looks. Although the actress has delivered some interesting looks over the years there have been a few red carpet misses.

“I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!" she told the outlet. The Babygirl actress also revealed that her mother believes she had many bad red carpet looks.

She was referring to her 2004 Golden Globes look where she donned a plunging halter-neck gold sequin gown with a matching gold scarf-style headband. The mid-length gown had organza detailing at the bottom of the dress, middle of the bodice, and at the hips.

She completed the retro look with olive green pumps and a golden clutch. The Big Little Lies actress wore her iconic blonde hair in curls and pulled it together with a golden headband.

After sharing her worst red carpet moment, Kidman also shared her favorite looks of all time — her chartreuse Dior by Galliano gown that she wore to the 1997 Oscars. "But I also love the Galliano gold gown for the 2000 Oscars, which no one talks about," the actress added.

She paired her golden gown with beautiful little 24-karat gold vintage mesh gloves which had gemstones embedded on them. Kidman didn’t stop there, she went on to share her love for menswear-inspired outfits saying she’s "partial to a tie and a suit."

She revealed that wearing formal or menswear is closer to her natural dressing sense. "My first purchase when I'd saved all my per diem money was an Alaïa suit. I wish I kept it. It cost a fortune,” she said.

However, she saved some of her iconic red carpet outfits to pass them down to daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13 whom she shares with husband Keith Urban. "I have them all beautifully boxed," she said of the outfits.