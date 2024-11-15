Why Did Sara Haines Leave The View After Whoopi Goldberg’s On-Air Comment? Here's What Happened

On Wednesday, November 13, The View celebrated co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday with a special segment about her favorite things. Joined by her co-host Sara Haines, Goldberg introduced the items she loves, ranging from luxury products to personal projects. Among the featured items were Aleon suitcases, Lavazza coffee, Barbera olive oil, and Giusti balsamic vinegar, as well as clothing from Ami Paris.

However, the most eye-catching part of the segment was the discussion about Parmigiano Reggiano USA cheese. To add a fun twist, the hosts stood behind a giant cheese wheel featuring Whoopi’s face on it.

As Haines admired the wheel of cheese, she joked, “I’ve always wanted my face on cheese.” Whoopi, in typical fashion, responded with a risqué comment: “Yeah, I like to be eaten from time to time.”

The remark, while clearly intended to be lighthearted, took Haines by surprise. In a brief moment of shock, Haines walked off the set, causing an awkward pause during the live broadcast.

While the audience laughed and applauded, Whoopi seemed unfazed and opened her mouth in mock surprise. She smiled and then added, “Never mind,” before continuing with the segment.

She began describing the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, giving viewers details about the product and even offering them the chance to win a wheel of cheese through a promotion.

After walking off camera, Sara Haines quickly returned to the set, where she approached Whoopi and the two shared a warm hug and the segment continued as planned.

While the walk-off was an unexpected interruption, it was clear that there were no hard feelings between the co-hosts, and the show resumed with their usual lighthearted energy.

The brief incident drew mixed reactions from fans, with some wondering whether the walk-off was a spontaneous response to the joke or part of a planned bit for the segment.

However, given the playful nature of the exchange and Haines’ quick return, it seemed to be a harmless, off-the-cuff moment that added some unintentional drama to the show.

Whoopi’s comment on air wasn’t the only topic making headlines this week. Just a day earlier, on the November 12 episode of The View, Goldberg had made headlines for a different reason.

During a discussion about voting, she shared her thoughts on the financial struggles faced by many Americans. She showed support for families going through hard times and revealed that, despite her long entertainment career, she still works for a living.

