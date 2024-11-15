‘Please Girl’: Cardi B Denies Payment for Endorsing Kamala Harris Like Oprah After Candace Owens' Questions

Candace Owens is known for her controversial opinions may that be about anything. This time, she got everyone talking when she asked Cardi B, who supported Kamala Harris during the presidential election if she took money to endorse her. But the rapper, in her classic fashion, slammed Owens in a sassy manner.

Owens took to her X and publicly asked Cardi about getting paid to show her support. She posted a tweet that read, “Hey @iamcardib —Working on a story and was wondering if you were in any way paid to speak at the Kamala campaign event you spoke at. Thanks in advance!”

Cardi has shown us multiple times that she is not one of those who stay silent while facing allegations or when she is being called out and this time it was no different.

The Like It rapper tweeted responding to Owens, “I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!! I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.. Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE.”

Many users of the platform shared their own respective mixed opinions about the same. Owens then reacted to the rapper’s tweet saying, “Okay thanks for the response! I didn’t see your name in the report so wanted to tweet and ask.”

Advertisement

Speculations and allegations have been going around online about celebrities getting paid to endorse the candidates during the US election. Oprah Winfrey is also one of the celebrities facing this allegation.

She was asked by a TMZ reporter if she was paid USD 1 million for endorsing Harris, to which the veteran talk show host said that this was not true and denied the allegation.

Her denial came after a Washington Examiner report alleged that her company, Harpo Productions got a hefty sum to hold a celebrity town hall in September on behalf of the Democratic nominee.

When it comes to Cardi, she was also one of the A-list celebrities who heavily rooted for Harris to become the 47th US president, but sadly for her, this did not happen.

But this wasn't the only time the rapper grabbed headlines for something related to elections. The vocalist reportedly made a controversial comment when Trump garnered a win in states including North Carolina, Texas, and Florida.

Advertisement

As per Deadline, the rapper posted a clip on social media saying, “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.” This video did not have any context. But since it was posted after Trump’s win in the aforementioned states, which were previously affected by hurricanes, many netizens called her out for the same and she soon deleted the video.

ALSO READ: Ridley Scott's Gladiator II Garners Rave Reviews On X: 'A Triumphant Sequel'