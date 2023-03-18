Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: From tickets to special guests, here's everything you need to know

Taylor Swift is going all out this year for her fans as she launches her Eras Tour. Taylor, who has been making headlines ever since her announcement, has everything planned out for how to do it and when to do it. As recently as today, Swift revealed her fourth latest song, which was a surprise, and now it's time for Taylor to step out and come live in front of her Swifties.

The Eras Tour, which is her sixth headline concert tour, Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift was unable to tour in favor of her studio albums Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), and Evermore (2020). Swift will embark on her Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her most recent, Midnights (2022).

With the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, this is her second all-stadium tour. The tour is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and finish on August 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California. The tour will be all about Swift's "journey through all of her artistic periods."

1. When will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour begin in 2023?

The Eras Tour's opening two shows are scheduled for March 17 and 18, respectively.

2. What is important to know and follow during the tour?

The State Farm Stadium parking lot will be opening at around noon in the afternoon.

The main entrances will open at 4:30 p.m.

The show will start at around 6:30 p.m. For the first day, Paramore and Gayle will perform as special guests before the performance officially starts.

3. What is the exact location of State Farm Stadium?

In Glendale, between Cardinals Way and Glendale Avenue, off Loop 101, is where you'll find State Farm Stadium.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

If you type "State Farm Stadium" into your phone, the same result will appear.

Fans are really urged to avoid using their preferred applications when traveling to the stadium since they do not account for unique road closures, traffic patterns, and access routes assigned to different parking lots. A longer commute can result from using these applications.

The stadium website advises patrons to follow the instructions on their SeatGeek.com parking permit since it takes into consideration road closures and event-specific detours.

4. What needs to be followed in order while travelling to State Farm Stadium for Taylor Swift?

Be prepared for traffic on all routes; the peak period is between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. To lessen the possibility of delays, give yourself plenty of time to get there and arrive no later than 4:30 p.m.

5. To make the travel process simpler, the State Farm Stadium website offers directions, which will be very helpful while travelling.

Detail on State Farm Stadium parking for the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Parking costs $30 per car. There are many parking lots off 91st Avenue; if you struggle to find the perfect location, then you can opt for this. It is advised to reserve parking through SeatGeek.com. Via the SeatGeek App, fans may access their digital parking permit.

Those in the audience who don't have pre-paid parking must use a credit or debit card to pay. No cash is accepted here.

6. Where can I get tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour?

The show tickets are completely sold out. Resale tickets are accessible through SeatGeek.com. But one should also keep in mind that State Farm Stadium doesn't sell tickets.

7. What is the Eras Tour's bag policy?

All events at State Farm Stadium are subject to the NFL's clear bag policy. The audience is urged not to bring bags, although the following items are allowed:

Bags that are not larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches and are made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC

A one-gallon freezer bag made of translucent plastic (Ziploc or similar).

One transparent bag and small clutch bags up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted within the stadium.

After examination at a gate designated for this purpose, exceptions will be given for items that are medically required.

8. How big is Taylor’s Era’s world tour?

On the first day of presales for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, more than 2.4 million tickets were sold, shattering the previous record for the most concert tickets ever sold in a single day by one artist.

9. Who are Taylor Swift’s Eras tour openers?

Paramora

March 17 and 18, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Beabadoobee

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 24 and 25.

At T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 1 and 2.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 13–15.

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, from April 21 to 23

In Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 28 and 29

Phoebe Bridgers

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, from May 5 to May 7.

From May 12 to May 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

At Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, from May 19 to 21.

May 26–28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Girl in red

On June 2 and 3, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on June 9 and 10

At Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 16 and 17

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium, on June 23 and 24

Haim

In Seattle, Washington, at Lumen Field, on July 22 and 23

August 3–5 in Los Angeles, California

SoFi Stadium, July 28–29 in Santa Clara, California, at Levi's Stadium

At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 8 and 9,

Gayle

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17 and 18.

March 24 and 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

March 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Tampa, Florida, on April 13 at Raymond James Stadium

April 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Georgia; May 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Tennessee; May 12-20 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania; May 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford

New Jersey; August 5 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

California; and August 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Gracie Abrams

At&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 1 and 2.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 14 and 15.

In NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, from April 21 to 23.

April 28 & 29, Atlanta, Georgia; Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 5, Nashville, Tennessee; Nissan Stadium

May 7, Nashville, Tennessee; Gillette Stadium

May 14, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, May 21, Foxborough

Massachusetts; MetLife Stadium; June 4

Chicago, Illinois; Soldier Field; June 9

June 16, Pittsburgh; Acrisure Stadium

June 23, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

In Kansas City, Mississippi, on July 7 and 8

Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Denver, Colorado, on July 14 and 15, at Empower Field

In Seattle, Washington, at Lumen Field, on July 22 and 23

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on July 28 and 29

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 3.

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 8.

Owenn

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 28

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on June 2 and 3

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on June 10.

On June 17, Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 24

On August 4 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

