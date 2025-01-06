Why Is Drew Barrymore So Touchy On Her Talk Show?

Drew Barrymore, beloved actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show, is known for her warm and physically affectionate interactions with her guests. From hugs to hand-holding, her actions often aim to build connections. However, this touchy style has sparked criticism, with some viewers expressing discomfort over her physical closeness to her guests.

Barrymore has openly addressed these concerns, explaining that her touchiness stems from her desire to foster joy and connection, especially in the wake of launching her show during the isolating pandemic. “Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself. I like to be around people! It’s not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people,” she told ET Online. While she admitted she would work on maintaining more physical distance, she also highlighted the challenges of breaking the habit.

The topic was also a point of conversation during an interview with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, where Barrymore reflected on her yearning for physical connection, particularly as a single person. “I don’t know how I would ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling,” Barrymore admitted, emphasizing her belief that physical touch shouldn’t always be associated with romance.

Criticism of Barrymore’s behavior peaked during notable moments, including an interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris, during which Barrymore held Harris’ hand and affectionately called her “Mom-ala.” Barrymore responded to such backlash during The Drew Barrymore Show Season 5 premiere, promising to practice more physical distance but acknowledging the difficulty of doing so, as she considers her touchiness an integral part of her personality.

Barrymore also opened up about her interviewing style on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She explained how she prioritizes energy and connection in conversations, often revealing parts of herself to create a comfortable atmosphere for her guests. She admitted to feeling shame when criticized for her physicality but emphasized that her intent has always been to bring joy and openness to her show.

Podcast host Dax Shepard came to Barrymore’s defense, stating that societal double standards play a role in the backlash. “If you were my size, man-handling everyone, it might be a little different,” Shepard commented, suggesting Barrymore's smaller stature allows her more leeway.

Despite criticism, Drew Barrymore’s touchy approach remains a defining aspect of her hosting style. While she acknowledges the need for balance, her intent to foster genuine connections with her guests continues to resonate with many viewers. For Barrymore, the goal is clear: to create a space of joy, vulnerability, and community, even if that sometimes comes with challenges.

