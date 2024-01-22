Why is Jamie Dornan in Hospital? Actor Survives Scary Encounter With ‘Toxic’ Caterpillar

A World Health Organisation survey in 2019 states that more than 421 Million hospitalisations happen annually for various reasons. But have you ever imagined that someone could be hospitalised because of a caterpillar? What if that someone turns out to be the very renowned Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan? The 41-year-old actor has made it to headlines again after a horrific encounter with a toxic caterpillar.

What happened to Jamie Dornan?

The Heart of Stone actor was visiting Portugal and was soon admitted to a hospital with heart attack symptoms. Reports suggest that he had a horrific wildlife interaction, later confirmed to be a toxic caterpillar. The Portuguese media has already published reports in 2022 making people aware of this poisonous insect.

According to experts, this is a commonly found caterpillar breed in Portugal namely the Processionary Caterpillar and it is highly poisonous. Some even call them the “Killer Caterpillar”, often spotted in January when the weather is chilly. Symptoms include throat infections, painful eye and skin infections, caused by the venomous tiny hairs on the insect’s body.

Similar incident happened in the past with Jamie Dornan?

The celebrated actor’s friend alleges that he was admitted to hospital last year as well because of a similar encounter, as per a report in Geo TV. It happened when he was vacationing with his friend and Dailymail UK reports that the Tourist actor’s friend Gordon had a tingling left arm and a heartbeat of 120 mph when rushed to a nearby hospital, a clear indication of a heart attack.

43-year-old Gordon, the presenter of Good Morning Britain, was accompanying the Belfast star. Gordon recovered and came back the same morning only to find Jamie with beeping equipment at the back of an ambulance, complaining of numb limbs. The doctor later confirmed that the same organism had attacked both friends.

Gordon spoke extensively to Dailymail UK and added, “It turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people's dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks.” At present no more health updates have come out from the Robin Hood actor’s team.

