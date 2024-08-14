Why Is Nick Carter Suing Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman? Exploring USD 2.5 Million Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Nick Carter has come forward with a legal response to Melissa Schuman’s claims in a lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault. In the recently filed counterclaim, the singer of Backstreet Boys has denied all the accusations that Schuman made and has also countersued her for $2.5 million.

Melissa Schuman, who herself happens to be a singer and an actress, filed her lawsuit back in April 2023 against Carter for alleged sexual assault and battery, as per PEOPLE who reported the court documents.

As per the member of Dream, Carter had invited her to his Santa Monica, California, apartment following the filming of The Hollow, a 2004 movie in which they both starred. Her claims further stated that when she arrived at the apartment of Carter, she was given a sedative, after which the Quit Playing Games singer sexually assaulted her. At the time of the incident, Carter was 22 and Schuman was 18.

As stated in the counterclaim that has been obtained by PEOPLE on August 13, 2024, Carter has alleged that Schuman made false statements in her blog back when she first accused the Drowning artist of sexual assault in 2017.

In Nick Carter’s counterclaim that was filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on July 26, the singer has maintained that Schuman later even gave interviews where she backed up her claims and made even more defamatory statements on social media.

The I Want It That Way singer further stated in his filing that Schuman also made such statements in press conferences and in a documentary between September 2023 and May 2024. With all of that, Carter has also insisted that their sexual encounter was consensual.

As per the report by PEOPLE, Carter has alleged that, as Schuman is totally aware of his business, it's her attempt to revive her career.

Carter has also claimed that she intends to damage his reputation and “interfere with his business opportunities, advantages, and contracts."

While denying "each and every" accusation made in Schuman's lawsuit, Carter has also alleged that her complaint "fails to state facts."

The filing further denies the claims made by Shannon Ruth, who alleged Carter of sexual battery back in December 2022. Carter had, however, filed a countersuit against Ruth in Nevada, following her claims of being raped in 2001.

In response, Schuman's attorney, Karen Barth Menzies, stated to PEOPLE “Carter’s California counter-claim makes the same arguments as his stalled Nevada lawsuit.”

She also added that this is Carter’s attempt to defend himself and, at the same time, attack the victims.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

