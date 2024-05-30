Meet Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter’s Three Kids Odin, Saoirse, and Pearl

Nick Carter, the American singer and member of one of the 90s’ most popular and loved bands Backstreet Boys, has been in the spotlight for most of his life, for both good and bad. While he has been embroiled in several controversies after three women accused him of alleged sexual harassment over the past few years, the 44-year-old’s happiest times have been with his children.

He tied the knot with 38-year-old Lauren Michelle Kitt, a YouTuber and fitness coach, in 2014 after dating for nearly six years. The couple is parents to three kids- Odin, Saoirse, and Pearl and Carter has been segueing from being a teen pop star and idol to a doting dad of three. Here’s everything we know about his little box of happiness.

Nick Carter loves how “peaceful” his eldest son Odin is

Eight-year-old Odin Reign Carter, the eldest among the three, was born on April 19, 2016. Introducing his son to fans through social media, the singer wrote, "I just love how peaceful he is." And hence on, Carter has often been vocal about how fatherhood has impacted his life, often posting little glimpses of his children, and their hobbies on social media, or speaking about them in interviews.

“I've always had a love for family ... and now that I have Odin, words can't explain how happy I am right now and how much more invigorated I am. I realize how blessed I am to have him, my wife, to have my group,” he said to People a few years after Ordin’s birth.

Taking to Instagram in 2021, he shared the moment when Odin chipped his baby tooth and the Larger Than Life singer had to get it operated calling it “The life of a parent.” Carter also keeps sharing Odin’s hobbies through Instagram posts like horse riding and golfing. “My baby boy is growing up so fast. He's learning how to ride horses and I literally can't handle it.” Last year, he was enjoying golf with his dad helping the singer recover from the grief of losing his sister Bobbie Jean Carter in December 2023.

Odin’s latest hobby includes his learning to be a music producer. Carter shared a picture of the father-son duo spending time in the studio calling his song “My little engineer.”

Nick Carter’s second child Saoirse Reign Carter seems to be following dad’s footsteps

Their four-year-old daughter Saoirse Reign Carter was born on October 2, 2019, after they had a miscarriage. “I'll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted. So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us,” Carter wrote on Instagram.

Speaking on the We Are Family podcast, Carter revealed that his daughter loves to sing and is already showing off some excellent vocal talent. “My daughter Saoirse, actually, she's the one that loves to sing. In the morning when I'm waking up, preparing breakfast for the kids and getting them ready for school, I'll be watching the baby monitor and she'll be the one just in the crib singing to herself.”

Carter also mentioned that Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and Old MacDonald Had a Farm are Saoirse’s favorites and that she doesn’t let him sing to her anymore. However, she at least gives Carter the chance to sing along with her. In fact, in 2022, the little kid went on stage to join her father as the Backstreet Boys performed at the Hollywood Bowl.

Nick Carter calls his youngest Pearl Reign Carter the “light of our life”

Carter and Kitt welcomed their youngest child, Pearl Reign Carter, on April 21, 2021. Following her birth, she was in the neonatal intensive care unit, Carter revealed in an interview with People. “To see your child being born and then having to be put in the NICU ... it's the scariest thing. But I think that's what makes it a blessing. All my children are a blessing to me and I'm a very strong believer in God. I'm very happy that she's here in our lives and we will do everything that we can to make sure that all of our kids are protected and loved.”

Carter called her the "light of our life" as he shared her story hoping other families in similar circumstances will draw inspiration from them. “I'm so grateful. It was tough. Maybe a little story like what happened with our daughter could help someone else feel a little better if it did happen to them. You can make it through. Maybe that's a silver lining.”

