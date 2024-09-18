Why Is Wendy Williams' Guardian Suing A&E Networks Again? New Complaint Explored Amid Lifetime Documentary Controversy

Sabrina Morrissey, who serves as the guardian of Wendy Williams has recently filed a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks, Lifetime, EOne Productions, Creature Films and executive producer Mark Ford. The legal action follows soon after the controversial release of Where Is Wendy Williams? a documentary concerning the life of the television host as seen through the guardianship system.

The documentary released in February 2024 where Morrisey attempted to stop it by claiming that Wilams having primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia could not understand or give permission for the filming or what the documentary was about.

As stated in the complaint reported by People, the defendants took advantage of the situation because Williams was not in good health which made them tease and shame Williams. The suit claims that Williams was paid a dismal amount of 82,000 USD out of the total amount of earnings from the documentary, whereas the production companies turned out to have earned millions in return.

These defendants, according to Morrissey, absconded with the valid agreement when they went ahead to make the publication and released the movie without the guardian’s approval, fully aware of the defendants’ severe short- and long-term memory issues and physical disabilities.

According to the lawsuit, Williams' declining health was exploited by the defendants for profit, thereby humiliating and demeaning her. The allegation states that as of May 2022, Williams has been placed under the support of a legal guardianship wherein the purpose is to prevent depletion of her funds depriving her of control over her legal rights.

Advertisement

Due to the denial of the claim she has been residing in a nursing home to help with her 'cognition' due to a diagnosis of dementia.

In her assertions, Morrissey states that the film-makers understood Williams was not able to give any form of approval. The complaint states, "Defendants took advantage of W.W.H in the cruelest, most obscene way possible for their own financial gain."

As per the outlet, the lawsuit requests that any income generated from the documentary be used to assist with Williams’ chronic and expensive medical treatment. The suit also seeks an order restricting A&E and Lifetime from broadcasting or distributing the said documentary any further, alleging that Williams’ rights were pretty much violated.

The suit further accuses the moviemakers of capturing the most vulnerable moments of Wendy Williams, filming her struggles with addiction, physical ailments, and deteriorating mental health, all while ridiculing her and failing to protect her dignity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wendy Williams Seen For The First Time In More Than A Year At New Jersey Holistic Store; Find Out What She Was Doing There