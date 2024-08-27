Wendy Williams Seen For The First Time In More Than A Year At New Jersey Holistic Store; Find Out What She Was Doing There

Wendy Williams, the former talk show host, was spotted in public for the first time in over a year while visiting a holistic store in New Jersey. This recent appearance has piqued fans' interest, as Williams has largely avoided the spotlight due to ongoing health issues. The sighting occurred at Bolingo Balance, a Newark store run by Victor Bowman, the late Dr. Sebi's son.

An employee at Bolingo Balance exclusively told Page Six that Wendy Williams visited the store about a week ago with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. The employee described Williams as sharp, upbeat, and aware during her visit. They described her as very bubbly and engaged, even sitting down with Bowman to discuss the various health products available at the store.

"She wasn't as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things," according to the worker. Williams expressed an interest in products that could improve circulation but opted not to go into too much detail during his first visit. The employee added, “She plans to come back in the near future.”

During her visit, Bowman gave Wendy Williams several holistic products, including iron-rich herbs such as sarsaparilla, contribo, and bottano oil, which are known for their skin benefits.

She also received capsules, which Bowman claims promote hormonal balance and mental well-being. Bowman later posted a photo of himself with Williams on his Facebook page on August 19, marking her rare public appearance.

Wendy Williams has been out of the spotlight since March 2023, when she was last photographed in New York City. Williams has faced several health challenges in recent years, including being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

These conditions, combined with her battle with Graves' disease and lymphedema, have had a significant impact on her public life. Her team revealed in February that she was undergoing tests after experiencing memory problems, losing words, and acting erratically.

Wendy Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022 after her bank, Wells Fargo, requested it. The financial institution expressed concern for Williams' well-being, citing a "strong reason to believe" that she was a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

This guardianship has limited her family's access to her; in July, her family stated that they were still denied contact with her as a result of the guardianship arrangement.

