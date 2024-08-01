Why Tim Allen's New Sitcom 'Shifting Gears' Is Facing Major Setbacks Before Premiere Already? Explained

One of the most popular television personalities, Tim Allen, is well remembered for his starring roles in Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. In ABC’s new sitcom, Shifting Gears, he hopes to achieve success that evaded him in his first two attempts. This show will revolve around a father who loves working with machines but faces challenges because of his children. However, there have been some difficulties in pre-production.

Changes in co-creators

Initially, Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully jointly created the show “Shifting Gears” and served as its co-showrunners. Tragically however, they left the project making it necessary for Allen to search for suitable replacements. Despite his best efforts though no appropriate candidates have been found so far.

This has taken several weeks to address which has contributed to the show’s production problems; also at present Nick’s character is being recast further complicating things.

New family and prospects

The protagonist Matt played by Tim Allen resuscitates classic vehicles besides having a garage in Shifting Gears. But when Riley, portrayed by Kat Dennings from 2 Broke Girls, unexpectedly moves back to her childhood home with her own kids everything changes.

The plot will be centered on how Matt and Riley live their differences under one roof hence exploring their strained relationship. Other actors include Daryl Chill Mitchell playing Stitch, Maxwell Simkins appearing as Carter and Georgia is going to be performed by Barrett Margolis.

A rather good start

Shifting Gears is the only show ordered to series so far and ABC's first pilot pickup for 2024-2025 season. In view of these facts, this would seem like a good choice despite what went on behind closed doors. Fans are eagerly anticipating whether this new series will replicate the same charm when it launches this fall season.

Shifting Gears is another winning combination of Tim Allen’s favorite themes like family, cars, and fatherhood. The audience is looking forward to what lies ahead in this regard.

