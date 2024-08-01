Christina Applegate Opens Up About Taking Cosmetic Procedure After Producer's Criticism

Christina Applegate went under the scissors once in her lifetime and does not look back on the experience with great fondness. The Bad Moms star opened up about how she was forced to get plastic surgery after a show producer asked her to correct a particular facial feature.

Though it was early on in her career, Applegate hasn’t been able to come to terms with the criticism since it made her feel insecure about her body.

The 52-year-old star got candid about the brutal reproval from a “famous” producer that cut a deep wound in her self-image during the Tuesday episode of her and co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s MeSsy podcast.

An unnamed producer asked Christina Applegate to get rid of the bags under her eyes because of lighting complications. “I was on a show, and one of the producers—a very famous person who did a very famous show as well—said, ‘Hey, we're having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big,’” the actress recalled.

Affected by the revelation, the Emmy winner went ahead and had a cosmetic procedure done on her face to remove the “hereditary” eye bags at the age of 27. However, she maintains that it’s the only plastic surgery she has ever done and bashed the producer for his tone-deaf remarks.

Earlier in July, Christina Applegate talked about her bucket list amidst her chronic health battle. The Hollywood star said she hopes to accomplish a few things in her final days following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021, according to Page Six.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” she hinted in an X (formerly Twitter) post on July 3, 2024. Elaborating on her to-dos before her declining health takes over, the Vacation actor revealed she wants to work with Shirley MacLaine and “do shots with Cher!” adding that her days feel “so big.”

Applegate announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in mid-2021 with a brief statement about her plans to navigate through this “strange journey.” She acknowledged the overwhelming support and love she has received from people and hoped to keep going with an optimistic approach to life.

The star did not hesitate to share the ups and downs of her health experiences stemming from the MS diagnosis. By late 2022, Applegate was reportedly struggling to even walk because she had gained 40 pounds and was supported by a cane. Sadly, her bowels were also not in her control, she said, and she had to confide in wearing diapers to help the case.

In addition, 30 lesions on her brain were discovered, and she also lost circulation in her legs due to an MS relapse. Thus, enduring multiple health ailments that only make her life harder by the day, Applegate's reaction to the trying times shocked her fans.

During an episode of the MesSy podcast, the star gave in, saying she is done with living. Not even frustrated, she claimed it was an honest remark that she doesn’t “enjoy living” anymore. However, her next revelation brought some relief to her fans, as Applegate noted that she was just venting her “dark thoughts” and was not actually waiting for her life to end.

