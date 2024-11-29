Wicked Part 2: What To Expect From The 2025 Release Of Jon M Chu's Highly Anticipated Film

Fans of Wicked won’t have to wait long to return to the magical land of Oz. The highly anticipated second part of the film adaptation, directed by Jon M. Chu, is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21, 2025. This marks almost exactly one year after the release of the first part of the two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Wicked: Part Two will continue the story of the witches of Oz, featuring Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. The first film, which opened on November 22, 2024, was a massive success, earning $114 million in its opening weekend, the highest ever for a musical adaptation.

The movie is based on the 2003 Broadway musical, which itself was inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical and film delve into the untold backstory of the witches, telling the story from their perspectives rather than the familiar tale from The Wizard of Oz.

Winnie Holzman, who wrote the book for the stage version, penned the screenplay for the movie, while Dana Fox contributed to the script. Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz adapted the musical for the screen, bringing the stage songs to life on the big screen.

While the first Wicked movie remained very faithful to the stage production, Wicked: Part Two may see some changes. Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Wizard in the film, recently shared in an interview that the second movie will feature a couple of new songs written by Schwartz, which will add new layers to the story. Although details on the plot remain largely under wraps, director Jon M. Chu has said that the sequel will not stray far from the original show.

Chu explained the decision to split the story into two films. He felt that breaking it up would allow for a more emotionally fulfilling experience. "If you're going to end on a ‘Defying Gravity,’ you need to set up Elphaba more than maybe the show does," he said.

The director stated that, in the film medium, there is more space to explore the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda and to delve deeper into their characters' backgrounds.

