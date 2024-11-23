‘Part 2 Is About….’: Jon M Chu Reveals What Audience Would See In Second Act Of Wicked

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wicked.

While Wicked is currently amazing the moviegoers in theaters, there is still a lot to come per the feature’s director Jon M. Chu.

The filmmaker recently opened up about what the audience would likely see in the second installment of Wicked.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the director who helmed the 2018 massively loved film, Crazy Rich Asians teased a bit of plot for the next entry of Wicked stating, "If Part 1 is about choices, Part 2 is about consequences."

He then went on to add that choices usually feel a bit of a tough decision to make, however when you do, “the result isn't what you expect it to be. It can be lonely, it can be hard."

The director of Now You See Me 2 further went on to add that the second installment of Wicked even has “a lot of soul searching.”

While it is widely known that the second act of the Wicked stage musical happens to go darker than the first part, Chu has spilled the tea stating that the movie would have a lot of lightness.

Jon M. Chu also mentioned that the film will be filled with “a lot of fun,” while also concentrating on “matureness and a nuance.”

It will be intriguing to see a new adventure in Elphaba’s life after she discovers the truth of the Wizard. The second installment will surely see Elphaba on the run, as the Wizard and Madame Morrible continue to demonize her character, while also spreading lies about her.

Meanwhile, the Wicked’s second installment will even focus on Glinda’s life and whether she actually ties the knot with Fiyero.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

The character of Fiyero is being played by Jonathan Bailey.

Wicked is currently running in theaters worldwide.

