Mark Wahlberg And Rhea Durham Are ‘Grateful’ To Be Celebrating Thanksgiving With Their Four Kids; SEE Rare Family Pic

Mark Wahlberg celebrated Thanksgiving with his whole family this year! The actor’s wife, Rhea Durham, shared several sweet pictures of their low-key dinner at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Las Vegas. The first picture featured the couple with their four children: Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 14.

While the parents were seated in chairs next to each other, their kids, who donned casual outfits for the family dinner, stood behind them. Durham leaned her head on her husband’s shoulder as everyone posed for the camera.

The carousel posted by Durham on Instagram also featured an adorable selfie of her and the Transformers: Age of Extinction actor. The following snap showed Grace and Ella smiling at the camera. "So grateful my whole family is home for the holiday,” Durham captioned the post.

The restaurant went the extra mile to make the family’s celebration special by engraving Durham and Wahlberg's names on chopsticks and including a personalized welcome message.

Mark raved about the family celebration, sharing details about his Thanksgiving meal at his Flecha Cantina, his Mexican fusion restaurant in Las Vegas. The actor gave a shoutout to Ella, who served as the videographer for the post.

In the final hours of Thanksgiving, Durham also posted a selfie in front of the fire, dressed in her pajamas and preparing for the next holiday. "Thanksgiving (✔️) The Christmas Jammies coming out,” she captioned the post.

Back in 2022, the Wahlberg family decided to move from California to Las Vegas for a change of scenery, allowing the children to chase their own interests. In an interview with People magazine, Walberg opened up about his reason behind moving to another city.

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," he said at the time.