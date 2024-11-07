Will Channing Tatum Get His Own Gambit Movie? 'Marvel Is Obsessed,' Says Ryan Reynolds

Marvel fans may see more of Channing Tatum as Gambit, following his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Tatum’s portrayal has reportedly drawn Marvel's attention, with Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Deadpool, suggesting the studio is highly interested in Tatum’s performance. Reynolds revealed Marvel’s enthusiasm during a recent interview, noting that Tatum's role as Gambit stands out due to his physical presence and unique approach to the character. Tatum has been associated with Gambit for years, as he was originally set to play the character in a Fox-produced film before the project was canceled.

In his conversation, Reynolds compared Tatum's journey with Gambit to his own experience with Deadpool. He recalled how leaked test footage of his portrayal of Deadpool back in 2014 helped persuade Fox to greenlight the film. Reynolds mentioned that Tatum’s performance might have a similar impact on Marvel's decision-making process, as studios often need to witness a character’s effectiveness on screen before fully committing.

Additionally, Comicbook reports that Reynolds praised Tatum’s interpretation of Gambit, remarking on the actor’s dedication to portraying the character faithfully. Reynolds took to social media after Deadpool & Wolverine premiered, commending Tatum’s effort in bringing a comic-accurate Gambit to life. Reynolds emphasized that Tatum has dedicated significant time to ensuring that Gambit, also known as Remy LeBeau, is well-represented in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Reynolds expressed his desire to see more of Gambit, calling him one of the most compelling and underutilized characters in Marvel’s roster.

Although Marvel has not confirmed any future appearances, Reynolds’ comments and Tatum’s successful debut have sparked speculation among fans. The cameo, which also included popular characters like Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, hints at the MCU’s potential to reintroduce beloved X-Men characters. As Marvel continues to expand its cinematic universe, Tatum’s Gambit may yet become a recurring character, adding a new dynamic to the MCU’s evolving landscape.

