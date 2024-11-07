Only Murders In The Building Season 5: Will There Be Another Season? All We Know So Far

In season four of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel found themselves solving the murder of Sazz Pataki, adding another layer of intrigue to their building’s seemingly endless mysteries. With this, there are various questions about the next season of the series. Here is all we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 5.

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fifth season following the climactic finale of season four, which resolved the mystery of Sazz Pataki’s murder. As season 5 begins, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will once again be drawn into a new investigation after they discover the dead body of Lester, Arconia’s longtime doorman, at the building’s courtyard fountain. This shocking development suggests a deeper mystery with ties to Lester's past, adding a new layer to the series' signature blend of suspense and humor.

Season 5 is expected to explore Lester's life more deeply, particularly through flashbacks. The show’s creators hinted that fans will get a richer understanding of his connections and history at the Arconia. This investigation will also involve Sofia Caccimelio, portrayed by Téa Leoni, a new character introduced at the end of season four. Sofia approaches the trio with a case involving her missing husband, Nicky 'The Neck' Caccimelio, known as Brooklyn’s Dry Cleaning King, which might have deeper links to the building and possibly to Lester himself.

Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will retain its New York focus, both in terms of classic and modern settings, and aims to explore the evolving dynamics within the city. John Hoffman, co-creator of the series, has noted that season five will be reflective of New York’s present and historical elements, hinting that certain real-world aspects may inspire plotlines. The creators have shared that they want to examine the complexities of city life and mystery while honoring New York’s unique atmosphere.

ALSO READ: ‘Don't Think I'll Be Remembered….’: Shirley Ballas Feels Unlucky In Love Following Her Recent Spilt From Fiancé

While the exact premiere date for season 4 has not been confirmed, it is anticipated that it will be released in 2025 (speculated), likely in the summer if the show follows its previous production schedule. The fifth season will consist of ten episodes and will probably include celebrity guest appearances, both returning actors and new faces, to keep the intrigue fresh for audiences.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel about the series as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'A Beautiful, Emotional Journey': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Insight on Their ‘Wicked’ Set Bond