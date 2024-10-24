Will Chris Hemsworth Play Prince Charming In Upcoming Disney Movie? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Chris Hemsworth will potentially play Prince Charming in the upcoming Disney fairytale movie. While the details have been mostly kept under wraps, the film will be directed by Paul King, who is popularly known for the Wonka movie.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear if the movie will be animated or be released in the live-action format. The screenplay of the untitled film will be written by King, Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

As for the actor’s recent projects, Hemsworth was last seen in Furiousa: Mad Max, alongside Anna Taylor Joy, and recently voiced the character of Optimus Prime in the latest film, Transformers One.

As for the upcoming projects, the Australian Native will star in the Amazon MGM-hailed new crime thriller, which will also star Halle Berry, Berry Keoughan, and the actor’s Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo. The series is titled Crime 101 and will revolve around jewelry theft taking place and the case going unsolved for years.

Meanwhile, Paul King, who will be taking the director’s chair for the upcoming Disney movie, saw major commercial success with the Timothee Chamalet starrer, Wonka. The Warner Bros. movie earned nearly $218 million at the domestic box office while collecting $634 million at the global box office.

Paul is also known for directing the 2014 movie Paddington and the sequel, which was released in 2017. While both movies were declared hits in the theaters, the filmmaker will not return for the third installment, Paddington in Peru. However, the director has contributed to the story of the upcoming film.

According to the reports by Deadline, though the Thor actor might take up the role of Prince Charming, it will in no way be connected to the story of Cinderella.

On the other hand, the Extraction actor is also expected to play the popular role of Thor in the upcoming two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, which are scheduled to release in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

