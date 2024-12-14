Will Clayface and Scarecrow Appear in The Batman Part II? James Gunn Addresses Villain Speculation

James Gunn clears the air on speculations of villains in Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel directed by Matt Reeves. This comes following the announcement from DC Studios about a Clayface movie coming in the Fall of 2026. Fans had been for days abuzz with rumors about Clayface and Scarecrow appearing in the sequel by Reeves.

Gunn refuted the claims on Threads when a fan asked him if the rumors were true. He said, "Firstly, no. Secondly, it couldn’t be the case as there hasn’t yet been a first draft of a script." Therefore any unverified rumors like this stand on faulty grounds. Besides, Reeves' sequel does not belong to Gunn’s DC Universe.

Originally slated for an October 2025 release, The Batman Part II was delayed to October 2026. During an interview with SFX Magazine, Reeves informed that Colin Farrell's Penguin will play a key part in the sequel. Farrel's The Penguin series, which sits in the middle of both stories, will directly link over to the new film.

He said, "Colin will be part of the movie. We’ve shared [the script] as we’ve been going along with DC and the studio and they’re super excited."

Meanwhile, DC has announced that Clayface will arrive on Sept. 11, 2026, which follows Gunn's Supergirl to be released three months prior in June. “Exciting news out of @DCofficial Studios today as #Clayface, a DCU story from a script by @flanaganfilm, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026,” Gunn revealed on Threads alongside an image of Clayface from The Batman comics.

Pattinson's next appearance as the iconic superhero is set to explore unexpected challenges that await Bruce Wayne. Filmmaker Reeves is expecting the shoot to begin in 2025.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the update, Reeves and Gunn have been tight-lipped about some of the specifics, which leaves the scope open for speculation as to how The Batman Part II will further define the Caped Crusader's cinematic journey.

