Colin Farrell Teases Penguin's Possible Return In Matt Reeves' The Batman Sequel: 'Would Be Quite Different'

Colin Farrell’s return in the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), as the Penguin, does seem possible as per the hints he dropped in his recent interview. As the spin-off titled The Penguin is headed to a promising season 1 completion, Farrell might soon go back to the shadows of Gotham for another Batman movie.

While speaking at SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, Farrell admitted to having overheard discussions of possible Penguin involvement in The Batman 2, even though he hasn’t looked at the script as yet. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star said, "I have no idea what the second film is gonna be. I heard Penguin features in it. I haven’t read it. It’d be interesting to see where we pick up from."

He was surprised by how the story has evolved in regard to his character's evolution, especially with the developments that have taken place in HBO's The Penguin. The episodes are set one week after the occurrence of events in The Batman and depict Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot making his way up the ladder of organized crime in Gotham.

Farrell added, "There’s been so much pipe laid. It’d be interesting to see where it goes from here, you know? But he would be quite different."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves has been open about his plans to create The Batman into a series—a trilogy to be precise. According to Collider, he said filming for the next sequel will begin next year and that the Penguin had been planned for a bigger storyline revolving around Gotham.

He also highlighted that the first film did not touch on the origins of Robert Pattinson's Batman but rather used the film to set up additional characters with origins, such as the Penguin character, to be left for future exploration. The basis for the HBO spinoff was, as Reeves said, an uncomplicated approach to plugging the holes while venturing deeper into Gotham’s array of villains.

Written by Lauren LeFranc, the eight-episode series titled The Penguin presents Colin Farrell's Oz and his ambition, which helped him rise through the ranks of Gotham’s criminal underbelly. It stars also Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, and Clancy Brown, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Colin Farrell Opens Up About His Son with Angelman Syndrome and Starting a Foundation for Adults with Special Needs