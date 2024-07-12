Will Ferrell Reflects on Late Co-Star James Caan's Comments About His Performance In Elf: 'It Was All With Love...'

Will Ferrell recently revealed how his late co-star James Caan reacted to his performance in their 2003 holiday classic comedy film Elf. Ferrell played the role of Buddy Hobbs, while Caan portrayed the character of Walter Hobbs (Buddy’s biological father).

While the film undoubtedly marked one of the funniest projects of his career, his co-star Caan initially had different feelings about his performance while they were shooting this movie. Read on further to know more details!

Will Ferrell reveals how his late co-star James Caan reacted to his performance in Elf

Will Ferrell recently appeared on the latest episode of Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast, where he recalled fond memories of working with late actor James Caan on the movie Elf, as per IndieWire.

The actor expressed that they had a great time together. Ferrell also mentioned how his co-star Caan would tease him about his comedic style while working on this project. He said, "James Caan, may he rest in peace. We had such a good time working on that movie."

He then mentioned how his co-star would playfully tease him about his comedic style, noting, “He would tease me. I like to do bits, but I’m not like ‘on’ all the time. In between setups, [Caan] would be like, ‘I don’t get you, you’re not funny.’ And I’m like, ‘I know. I’m not Robin Williams.’"

Ferrell added that Caan would jokingly tell others too that he wasn't funny when they asked him: "He was like, ‘People ask me, 'Is he funny?' and I’m like, 'No, he’s not funny.‘ It was all with love but at the same time….”

Will Ferrell reflects on sharing the screen with James Caan in Elf

During his candid conversation, Will Ferrell also revealed how his late co-star James Caan, who initially didn't find him funny in the movie, ended up hailing his performance after they attended the film premiere together. Ferrell said he gave him the "best compliment" after watching his performance.

He recalled what Caan told him, "He was like, ‘I’ve got to tell you, I thought everything you were doing while we were filming was way too over the top. Now that I see it in the movie, it’s brilliant.’”

Farrell even shared how he drove him crazy during production, noting, "He’s truly annoyed with me. He’s like, ‘Can this guy shut the f**k up? Jesus.’" The Spirited movie actor said that the funniest part was seeing his co-star walking out of the theater afterward, shaking his head and admitting that his performance was "Brilliant."

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau's Elf follows Buddy Hobbs, who is raised by elves in the North Pole, and when he discovers he’s a human, he visits New York City to find his real father. The film also stars Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, Edward Asner, and Bob Newhart.

