Will Ferrell’s Son Magnus Recalls John C. Reilly At Christmas Dinner: ‘Started Singing Opera’

Will Ferrell’s son is one of the biggest fans of his father’s work, which also includes an outing with John C. Reilly. The two actors are very close, which is why the King Kong star was present for one dinner at Will Ferrell’s house—a moment that Magnus has not forgotten.

Making an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, Magnus was heard talking about how John C. Reilly lit up the room, which was filled with guests who had come over for Christmas dinner.

Addressing the Chicago actor as the “craziest person who came over for family dinner,” Magnus went on to recall one of the funniest moments of his life.

Talking to host Joe Vulpis, Magnus stated that his family had invited many guests for the Christmas dinner, who were close friends and family.

“John C. Reilly was there. And it was pretty normal. And then, at one point, he just started singing opera,” the 20-year-old son of The Other Guys actor shared. He then added that John C. Reilly sang an entire aria.

Talking on the podcast that was released on October 13, 2023, Magnus mentioned, “It was the most amazing thing. Like, it was bizarre! But then you're like, ‘Wait, this is so funny.’ ”

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Will Ferrell shares his three sons, Magnus, Mattias, and Axel, with Viveca Paulin. The couple has been married since 2000.

Reilly and Ferrell have shared the screen in outings like Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

ALSO READ: Will Ferrell Recalls Shaq’s SNL Sketch Getting Cut After He ‘Destroyed’ Host Kelsey Grammer With His Comedic Timing