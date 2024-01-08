Top 10 moments from the 2024 Golden Globes, from Kieran Culkin telling Pedro Pascal to 'suck it' to Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig doing an awkward dance

The 81st Golden Globes Awards officially kickstarted the 2024 awards season on January 7. The glittery gala that ran for three hours celebrated and honored the best of films and TV shows that aired last year and kept the masses entertained amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Now that the golden statuettes have been distributed and the celebs have left for the afterparty, let's have a look at the Top 10 heartwarming, hilarious, and shocking moments from the night.

If looks could kill Taylor Swift almost murdered Jo Koy tonight

Host Jo Koy is being severely trolled for his hosting gig at the 81st Golden Globes Awards. The comedian best known for Chelsea Lately tried to make a handful of jokes as a part of his hosting gig at the Golden Globes but all of them fell flat. Among one such joke was a joke he made about Taylor Swift and the NFL and the songstress very evidently disapproved of it. “The big difference between Golden Globes and the NFL…on Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” he joked. The cameraman at the Globes did not waste a minute and panned the camera to Taylor Swift who sipped her drink and gave a deadly stare to Koy. If only looks could kill.

Advertisement

Tomothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner engage in a heartwarming PDA

The Wonka actor and the KUWTK star did not make a joint appearance at the Golden Globes red carpet but inside the venue, they were high on love. The duo were all smiles and engrossed in a conversation with Kylie Jenner playfully running her hands on Tomothée suit jacket. After a few seconds, the Wonka actor quickly leaned in and stole a kiss from Kylie. The lovebirds were first linked together in April 2023.

Selena Gomez had a Marilyn Monroe moment at the Golden Globes red carpet

The Only Murders in the Building actress stunned in a custom Giorgio Armani red dress at the Golden Globes Award tonight. Selena, 31 narrowly escaped a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet when the wind blew her dress up. But hey! We are calling it a Marilyn Monroe moment and we think you should too. As for the awards night, Selena competed for the Best Performance in a Television Series title in the Musical or Comedy Category which she lost.

Christopher Nolan remembers Heath Ledger as he wins his first Golden Globe Award

Christopher Nolan and his team of Oppenheimer led the way at the Golden Globes Awards. While Oppenheimer won 5 Awards out of its 8 nominations, the auteur of the film himself took home the Best Direction Award for the film. Chris took center stage and warmed everyone’s heart as he remembered the late Heath Ledger who tragically passed away in 2008 at the young age of 28. Nolan who worked with Ledger on The Dark Knight had accepted his posthumous Best Supporting Actor award after his demise.

In his acceptance speech today, Nolan said, “The only time I have been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger. That was complicated and challenging for me and in the middle of speaking I glanced up. Robert Downey Jr caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support, same look he is giving me now and the love and support he has shown so many people in our community over so many years.”

Advertisement

Lily Gladstone scripted history at the 2024 Globes

Lily Gladstone's Best Actress Award in a Motion Picture (Drama) is one for the books as she became the first indigenous woman to win the award. Lily took home the coveted award for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon. Proclaiming her historic win Lily said in her acceptance speech, “This is a historic win. It doesn't belong just to me. I'm holding it right now. I’m holding it with all of my beautiful sisters in the film at the table over here, and my mother, standing on all of your shoulders.”

“This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream,” she added.

Ali Wong thanks ex-husband Justin Hakuta as she wins Best Actress in a Limited Series

Ali Wong’s Best Actress in a Limited Series Award is historic, as she became the first actress of Asian descent to win in the aforementioned category. She was awarded the honor for her performance as Amy Lau in Netflix’s Beef. The comedian dedicated the award to her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, with whom she parted ways in 2022. “I need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support. It is because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Justin and Ali share two daughters, Mari and Nikki.

We had a mini ‘Suits’ reunion at the Golden Globes Awards

Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Gabriel Macht came together to present the Best Drama Series award to the team of Succession and that's how we had our mini Suits reunion. The reunion was incomplete though, as Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman were not in attendance at the Golden Globes Awards.

Kieran Culkin asked Pedro Pascal to ‘Suck It’

Kieran Culkin is the Golden Globes’ choice for Best Actor in a Drama Series and we are not complaining. Culkin, 41 won the award for his performance in Succession. As he took the stage to deliver an acceptance speech he recalled being nominated for a Golden Globes 20 years ago. “I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking I’m never going to be back in this room again. Which was fine. Whatever.”

Advertisement

He then thanked Succession, the show that fetched him the coveted award tonight. “Thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I’m never going to be on stage, so this is a nice moment, thank you,” he said and proceeded to drag his fellow contender for the award, Pedro Pascal as he made a quirky remark. “Suck it, Pedro, Mine!” he said to which Pedro Pascal sitting in the audience played along with by fake crying.

Will Ferrel and Kristen Wigg save the day with their dance

The Saturday Night Live alums presented the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy category to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers. But before they could do so, they grooved to their “favorite song” as it kept interrupting their presentation speech each time they spoke. After host Jo Koy’s multiple failed attempts to make the attendees and the audience laugh, Ferrel and Wigg’s unscripted act indeed saved the night.

Bring on the Barbienheimer battle

Barbie and Oppenheimer, the two heavyweight films led the way at the Golden Globes Awards which opened the 2024 award ceremony session. Talking about who outweighed who, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer can be credited as the winner of the battle. The 3-hour-long World War II story won five major awards at the Golden Globes, also dubbed as mini Oscars. It clinched Best Picture Drama, Best Director and Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Supporting Actor.