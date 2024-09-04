Jenna Ortega Calls For More Female-Led Franchises Over Just Spinoff: ‘Want To See Another Badass’

Jenna Ortega, known for her daring and impactful performances, is making a compelling case for more original female-led franchises in Hollywood. During a recent interview with MTV to promote her latest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega talked about the importance of telling new stories for women rather than simply reimagining existing male-led franchises.

During the interview, Ortega was asked if she would consider playing a gender-flipped version of an iconic character, specifically if Tim Burton offered her the role of Edith Scissorhands, a twist on the classic Edward Scissorhands. While Ortega supported the idea of more female leads, she preferred to see new, original characters rather than rehashes of male characters.

“I love that there’s a lot more female leads nowadays; I think that’s so special. But we should have our own,” Ortega stated. “I don’t like it when it’s like a spinoff—I don’t want to see like ‘Jamie Bond.’ You know? I want to see another badass.” Her comments draw attention to the growing demand for original female-led stories that can stand on their own without being influenced by the legacy of male-driven narratives.

Ortega's stance contributes to the discussion in Hollywood about gender representation in film franchises. While there has been a noticeable increase in female-led projects, the practice of creating gender-flipped versions of well-known male characters has elicited mixed reactions. Some see it as a way to promote diversity, while Ortega believes it is more meaningful to create entirely new female characters.

This is not a new debate, particularly in relation to the James Bond franchise. The idea of a female Bond has been floated for years, but long-time producer Barbara Broccoli has consistently stated that 007 will remain a male character.

Barbara said to the Hollywood Reporter that she thinks the next James Bond will be a man because she doesn't believe a woman should play James Bond. She believes in creating female characters rather than simply having women play male roles. She said she doesn't think there are enough great roles for women, and they must make films about women.

Ortega is not alone in her opinion. Other actors and industry professionals have shared similar sentiments. Ana de Armas, who co-starred with Daniel Craig in No Time to Die, also stated that James Bond should remain a male character.

She told the Sun that there's no need for a female Bond. She said there should be no need to steal someone else's character in order to take control. She added that this is a novel, and it takes you into the James Bond world and the fantasy of the universe where he is.

Daniel Craig, the actor who recently left his role as James Bond, also spoke out on the subject. In an interview with Radio Times, he talked about better roles for women and actors of color rather than simply casting female actors in male roles.

Craig stated that the answer is very simple, and there should simply be better roles for women and actors of color. He also questioned why a woman should play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman.



