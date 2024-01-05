Why does Meghan Markle want to meet King Charles? Royal commentator claims she 'wants some answers'

Recent reports suggest that Meghan Markle is actively seeking a meeting with King Charles, aiming to address her concerns regarding the use of her royal title. The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly seeking clarity on the disparities in treatment between herself and other members of the royal family.

Quest for answers and unequal treatment

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are perplexed by the distinct set of rules they have encountered compared to other royals. They reportedly feel unfairly treated and desire an audience with King Charles to discuss these issues firsthand.

Meghan is said to have attempted to arrange a meeting with the King, expressing a desire to articulate the challenges she has faced since joining the British monarchy.

One particular point of contention highlighted by Sean involves the disparity in treatment between Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Meghan allegedly finds it perplexing that while Fergie freely utilizes her royal status, appearing on television programs and engaging in commercial activities, Meghan and Harry face constraints and different standards.

Potential tell-all book and publishing deal

Amidst these discussions, speculation looms over Meghan Markle's intentions to pen a book detailing her life experiences, encompassing her Hollywood journey and tenure within the royal family.

It's suggested that this prospective book may form part of a four-book deal inked by Meghan and Prince Harry with Penguin Random House. Notably, Prince Harry recently unveiled his memoir, Spare, in 2023.

A Hollywood agent, speaking to the Mirror, expressed the likelihood of Meghan sharing her story, given its compelling nature. The agent highlighted the uniqueness of an actress marrying a Prince, indicating that if Meghan entertains political aspirations, publishing her story would be a strategic move aligning with her ambitions.

Aspirations and discussions

The reported desire of Meghan Markle to meet King Charles indicates her pursuit of clarity regarding her royal title and treatment within the royal family. Alongside these discussions, speculation mounts around a potential memoir, underscoring Meghan's intention to share her life story, bridging her Hollywood past with her royal present and beyond.

