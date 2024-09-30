Will Prince Harry Meet With King Charles And Prince William Amidst His U.K. Visit? Here’s What We Know

Prince Harry will be visiting his home country in the coming days to attend the WellChild awards ceremony. During his stay in the UK, the Duke of Sussex will reportedly not meet King Charles or Prince William.

The prince will visit the UK for the second time in recent weeks, as Harry has been connected with the organization for a long time. The WellChild Foundation has been working on the well-being of seriously ill children and supporting them financially and in their careers.

Prince Harry has been at loggerheads with the Prince of Wales and King Charles ever since his exit from the royal family in 2020. However, the Duke did meet his father soon after the monarch announced being diagnosed with cancer in February. Meanwhile, for his brother, Prince William, and Prince Harry had recently been at the same venue for their uncle Robert Fellowes' funeral.

The sources close to the British royal family, however, revealed that the tension between the brothers was quite evident to the guests as well. The princes were only five yards away from each other, yet none of them struck up a conversation.

Prince Harry also headed to the UK last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While the Duke of Sussex had extended his invitation to the members of the royal family, none were present at the event.

The strained relationship between the father-son duo is allegedly over matters of security, after his wife, Meghan Markle, and himself were denied protection in the country. The insiders revealed to People Magazine that most of the messages and phone calls from the prince to the monarch go unanswered.

Speaking of Prince Harry’s attendance at the funeral earlier this year, the sources claimed to the media portal that many people were surprised by the Duke’s presence. A source stated, "Most people were astounded that Harry came. He was in remarkably good form—and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over."

As for the schedule for Prince Harry’s U.K. trip, the Duke is expected to return to his wife and kids by October 1 after attending the event with the organizations. During Harry’s time in his home country, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be in Scotland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

