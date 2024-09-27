Prince Harry's NYC Visit Includes Surprise Appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Prince Harry's NYC trip came with a surprise visit to the Rockefeller Center with Jimmy Fallon. The Duke of Sussex is set to appear as a special guest on the Tonightmares section of The Tonight Show on 26th September. Rather than conducting a typical interview, the 40-year-old Prince had the time of his life with Fallon in a haunted maze experience for the spooky segment of his show that the host debuted on August 15.

As per the show, the segment includes "10 spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s worst nightmares to life, " with scary surprises and characters. In a preview teaser, the unexpected duo finds themselves immersed in watching a video where Fallon is holding a puppy, however, that follows a sinister twist, giving Harry some fright.

Harry's hilarious reactions to the scary zombies are well-captured through his bodycam. They then meet a wolverine as well as a terrifying band who moments after realizing it's Prince Harry breaks character upon their recognition.

However, this was not Harry’s debut on the late-night talk show circuit. Earlier in January 2023, he appeared on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show to promote his memoir titled, Spare. He answered Colbert's usual 15 questions where he revealed his thoughts about living, the afterlife, and his mother, Princess Diana. He told the host about his later mother, "I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

The Duke of Sussex seemed to have a packed schedule during his New York City trip, where he took part in various engagements for causes important to him. He kicked off his trip by attending a dinner organized by the World Health Organization with Queen Mathilde of Belgium, discussing violence against children and mental health.

This followed his attendance at the event for the Diana Award at the annual Concordia Summit. Subsequently, he went on to an event supporting HALO Trust, which is an organization his mother used to support, and spoke in a panel regarding African Parks.

On September 24, he spoke at the Clinton Global Initiative on the public hazards of social media use amongst children. After that, he also talked at the United Nations about his attachment towards Lesotho, a country he has been supporting since 2004. In addition to his NYC visit, he marked the fifth anniversary of his sustainable tourism initiative, Travalyst.

Fans can watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Prince Harry's special appearance airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

