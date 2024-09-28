Did Prince Harry Get A Secret Tattoo During His NYC Visit? Here's What Report Says

Prince Harry’s latest visit to New York City has sparked rumors of a possible new tattoo. The Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted leaving East Side Ink, a renowned tattoo parlor with a celebrity clientele, raising questions about whether he might have added some new ink to his look.

In a video posted on X, Prince Harry was seen walking out of East Side Ink, wearing dark jeans and a tan jacket. While his outfit made it impossible to see any potential tattoos, the prince reportedly spent about an hour in the shop on Wednesday, September 25. The tattoo parlor, known for serving stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, has not confirmed whether Harry received a tattoo.

Though it is uncommon for British royals to get tattoos, Prince Harry wouldn’t be the first in his family to do so. His cousin, Princess Eugenie, has a small tattoo behind her ear, and Lady Amelia Windsor sports several, including a tiger and three bear cubs.

During his whirlwind trip to NYC, Harry also made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he and Fallon navigated a haunted maze for the show’s "Tonightmares" segment in honor of the upcoming Halloween season. The two managed to dodge spooky creatures, including a zombie-like werewolf, before celebrating their escape with a photo.

Prince Harry’s busy schedule also included attending a high-profile dinner hosted by the World Health Organization on September 22, which focused on "Violence against children and its impact on mental health." He also co-hosted a panel discussion with The Diana Award at the Concordia Summit and participated in events for Travalyst, his environmental initiative, as well as The HALO Trust and African Parks.

Advertisement

While there’s no confirmation yet on whether Prince Harry left East Side Ink with a tattoo, his event-filled trip to New York City has certainly kept people talking. Whether it's new ink or his charitable efforts, the Duke of Sussex continues to make headlines.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Sean Diddy Combs Want Young Prince William And Prince Harry To Attend His Parties? Resurfaced Interview Explored