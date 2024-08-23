Will Prince William And Prince Harry Ever Meet Again? Here’s What Royal Experts Say About Brothers’ Strained Bonding

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at loggerheads ever since the latter stepped down from his royal duties in 2020. The royal experts, over the past years, have claimed that efforts have not been made by either party to clear the differences, and hence the rift has increased.

According to sources close to the royal family, the Prince of Wales has clarified that he has been heavily betrayed and would not want to meet his younger brother, except for King Charles’ funeral.

While talking to The Daily Beast, one of the experts claimed that Prince Harry might also not be invited to the coronation ceremony of the future king. Prince William’s friend, who, too, spoke to the publication, revealed, "It is hard to overstate how utterly William feels betrayed and hurt on a very personal level. The two brothers were so close growing up that they would finish each other’s sentences."

The source shared that in the past, the brothers had each other’s backs amid the controversies going on in the palace. In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry has opened up about his bond with the Duke of Cornwell. The former royal member also gave an explanation for why he left the palace.

Prince William’s friend shared that when the younger royal took the decision to leave, they were disappointed, but he said, “Reading Harry’s book, I was really struck by how honest he was about the depth and the importance of his relationship with William when they were younger."

The source added, "It makes his decision to basically sell out his entire family, but particularly William, for a bumper payday even more inexplicable.”

The insider also claimed, "Why would William and Kate want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring? I suspect that William will see Harry one more time in his life in the flesh—at their father’s funeral.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last met with the Prince and Princess of Wales on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal palace in 2020 after Markle claimed that she had been facing bias and racism behind closed doors. The actress also talked about the same in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which created chaos amongst the former royals and the other members of the palace.