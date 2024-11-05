Will The Venom Franchise Return For Fourth Film Following The Last Dance? Find Out What Reports Suggest

Venom: The Last Dance, the latest Marvel release, has marked the end of the Venom trilogy, with Tom Hardy playing the lead. While the film has been receiving praise from both fans and critics, the audience is curious whether the makers and studios will give the green light to a fourth film.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Marvel about a new Venom film being in the works, media reports suggest that with the post-credits scene showing Knull in power, the franchise might continue—with or without Hardy.

In the post-credits scene, the Venom symbiote bonds with a cockroach to destroy Area 51. According to fan theories, the potential storyline of the fourth film would revolve around Knull and the introduction of Agent Venom. A source claims that Marvel is planning a new Venom movie, tentatively titled Agent Venom.

While details about the character in the Cinematic Universe are still unknown, in the comics, the Agent Venom version of the symbiote is worn by Flash Thompson, who is known as Peter Parker’s high school bully.

As for Thompson’s story, he leaves school and joins the military in the Middle East. However, during the war, he gets injured and has to live with an amputated leg.

Soon, Flash is recruited by the government for Project Rebirth, where he bonds with the Venom symbiote. Later, Venom and Thompson begin working independently, leaving the government project to take on a leading role in the storyline.

If the MCU follows the fan theories and the plotlines from the comic books, it would be exciting for fans to see new characters unfold in the series, and for the franchise to stand on its own without Tom Hardy. Additionally, it would be intriguing to see who might be cast as Agent Venom.

Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance is currently running successfully in theaters and, to date, has grossed $317 million worldwide. Although these numbers are lower compared to the other Venom films, it is said to have earned enough for Sony Pictures to stay afloat, especially with the Spider-Man franchise slowing down.

