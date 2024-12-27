Will There Be a John Wick 5? Keanu Reeves shares his thoughts

As fans eagerly speculate about the future of the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves recently offered insight into whether a fifth installment is on the horizon. During a press run for his latest role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he voices Shadow, Reeves addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the legendary hitman.

In an interview with CBS News, Reeves kept the door slightly open for John Wick 5, saying, “You can never say never.” However, he humorously admitted that his knees might not agree. “My heart does [want it], but I don’t know if my knees can do it,” Reeves said, referencing the physically demanding nature of the role.

While a direct sequel remains uncertain, fans won’t have to wait long to see Reeves back in action as John Wick. He is set to appear in Ballerina, the first feature-length spin-off from the John Wick universe. Starring Ana de Armas as the assassin Eve Macarro, the film follows her quest for vengeance after the murder of her family.

Set after the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Ballerina features appearances by franchise regulars, including Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston. Lionsgate has slated the movie for a June 6, 2025, release. The film will also mark one of Reddick’s final performances following his passing in 2023.

The official trailer for Ballerina teases explosive action sequences, with a brief appearance from Reeves as John Wick. However, the extent of his involvement in the story remains unclear.

While the future of John Wick 5 hangs in the balance, Keanu Reeves' presence in the spin-off Ballerina ensures fans won’t have to bid farewell to the character just yet. Whether Reeves returns for a fifth chapter may depend as much on his physical readiness as on the franchise's enduring appeal. Until then, Ballerina promises to expand the rich universe of John Wick with new characters, stories, and high-octane action.

