Which Sonic The Hedgehog Superpowers Would Keanu Reeves Like To Have In Real Life? Actor Reveals

Keanu Reeves is set to take center stage with Sonic the Hedgehog, where the actor has joined in to lend his voice to the character on Shadow. While making an appearance on the red carpet at the TLC Theater for his movie premiere, the actor talked about his excitement and one superpower of his character he would like to have in real life.

In a conversation with People Magazine, The Matrix star claimed that he would like to have teleportation powers. Elaborating his statements, Reeves revealed, "Well, if it was a Sonic superpower, I'm gonna take teleportation."

Further speaking of the Sonic film franchise, the actor stated, "I love the Sonic films. I saw the first one and loved it. I saw Sonic 2, loved it. And so when I got invited to play Shadow, I was really excited to work with everyone who helped make the film."

Further, in the talks with the media portal, Reeves discussed his character in the film. The John Wick star shared that Shadow is a mixture of emotions. He claimed that the character is intense yet good-hearted. At times, he can be determined to take revenge but can also be sensitive.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves: A Look Back At John Wick Actor's Top 10 Roles As He Turns 60

As for the cast members of Sonic the Hedgehog, the actor will be joined by Idris Alba, Jim Carey, and Ben Schwartz.

Advertisement

For the plot of the film, the official synopsis reads, "Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before."

It further states, "With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

The movie has been directed by Jeff Fowler, and it is expected that the film will pick up from where the second part was left off, with Dr. Robotnik's fate remaining undecided.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20.

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves Opens Up About His Experience Filming The Matrix; Says, ‘It Changed My Life...’