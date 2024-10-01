What Is Keanu Reeves’s Net Worth? Exploring Wealth And Fortune Of The Matrix Star

Keanu Reeves, 60 is a true testament of an artist who has garnered immense love from his fans on the basis of his brilliant acting skills. His charm and good looks are also the contributors to his huge fanbase. In his decades-long career, he has taken up wide-ranging roles which are remembered to this day by the audience.

The actors’s work in Speed, the Matrix, and John Wick are very significant. But along with widening the horizon of work opportunities, he made sure to expand his bank account as well. Check out the article and get an insight into Keanu Reeves’ net worth.

What is Keanu Reeves’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Reeves is worth USD 380 million. Although this is a huge amount, this should not make you gasp as he has contributed a lot to the industry. He proved that he was not just a one-hit wonder and made sure to give multiple box office hits, experimenting with various kinds of scripts.

Keanu Reeves's early life

The Devil’s Advocate star, whose full name is Keanu Charles Reeves, was born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 2, 1964. His father was of Hawaiian American descent and his mother was English.

However, his childhood was seemingly difficult. When he was three, his father left their family. The actor spent his childhood moving around the world as his mom worked and married again and again, eventually the family settled down in Canada, per the website.

He also battled with dyslexia which made his academic journey harder and he ended up dropping out of school to pursue his career in showbiz. But one thing he probably cherishes from his school life is the production of Romeo and Juliet, in which he took part and realized his love for the craft.

Keanu Reeves's inspiring career trajectory

The 60-year-old started out his professional journey by taking up commercials, stage productions, and television gigs. His break came along when he starred in Youngblood released in 1986.

He kept working post that on projects like River’s Edge, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures, Point Break, and My Own Private Idaho.

As per the outlet, the acclaimed artist slowly started becoming an A-list star by taking roles in projects like Speed, which generated USD 350.5 million domestically and internationally at the box office. He was yet to see his elevated stardom which he got to witness by starring in The Matrix franchise.

The trilogy reportedly garnered USD 1.6 billion. These films are still celebrated to this day. Then in 2014, he embarked on his journey as John Wick in the movie by the same name which also turned out to be a success.

John Wick’s further installments, which were equally loved by the audience reportedly generated north of USD 500 million at the box office

How much did Keanu Reeves earn from The Matrix?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actors’s upfront paycheck for the movie mounted up to USD 10 million. After he received the film's backend earnings, his total earnings mounted up to USD 35 million, which equals around USD 53 million after adjusting to inflation for the first film.

The movie’s DVD along along with its second and third installment's box office earnings, Reeves backend bonuses earned him at least USD 120 million, making him the highest-paid actor for a single franchise, per the outlet.

Through all sources, his earnings from the beloved franchise totals around USD 200 million as of yet.

Keanu Reeves's notable earnings from his films.

According to the aforementioned website, he received USD 3000 for his film Youngblood. For Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures, he was paid USD 95,000. He then went on to earn 1.2 million for his role in Speed.

The actor's paycheck amounted to USD 8 million for being a part of Devil’s Advocate. He reportedly was paid USD 15 million for John Wick: Chapter 4, released in 2023.

An insight into Keanu Reeves's personal life

As per the outlet, Reeves dated Jennifer Syme through the 90s and she gave birth to their stillborn daughter who they named Ava Archer Syme- Reeves. After this tragic incident, the pair broke up. Ava passed away in 2001, due to being involved in a car accident.

Reeves, who has always stayed low-key about his relationships, moved on in his life and dated China Chow in 2008 but they eventually called it quits. In 2019, he went public with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant which grabbed the headlines.

Apart from his venture into acting, he is also involved in philanthropic work. He has a charity for cancer and he opted not to attach his name to it. The actor also supports Stand Up Cancer, the SickKids Foundation, and PETA.

He also played the bass guitar for his band, Dogstar in the 1990s. Apart from that, motorcycling interests him, and he turned his passion into a company by co-founding Arch Motorcycles which builds custom motorcycles.

He is also a co-founder of a production company called Company Films, apart from that Reeves also founded a small press named X Artist Books. He has penned down two books titled, Shadows and Ode to Happiness.



