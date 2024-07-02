Will There Be The Chosen Season 5? Showcreator Dallas Jenkins Drops Major Updates

Tonight, fans eagerly await the Season 4 finale of The Chosen, a series that delves into the life and teachings of Jesus Christ in ancient Judaea and Galilee. As viewers witness the emotional climax of this season, many are wondering about the future—will there be a Season 5, and when can we expect it?

Will there be The Chosen Season 5?

The Chosen has been renewed for a fifth season, with plans in place for a total of seven seasons. Show creator Dallas Jenkins and his team have been meticulously planning the future of the series, including its ultimate conclusion.

Jenkins explained in an interview, “We went to Sundance, spent a couple of days there and just plotted out the outlines and started to work on some of the scripts for Season 6 and 7 because we really want to make sure that we know where we’re going with everything.”

Filming for Season 5 began in April 2024, starting in Utah and later moving to Texas, where the series is based. Jenkins expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to Season 4, noting the challenges and excitement of portraying such significant historical events in an interview with Variety.

When does The Chosen Season 5 release?

As for the release date of Season 5, specifics are still under wraps. However, if filming proceeds as scheduled, viewers might anticipate a premiere in early to mid-2025, aligning with previous release patterns. Season 4, for instance, resumed filming in July 2023 and premiered approximately six to seven months later in theaters.

While Season 4 saw a theatrical release, plans for Season 5's distribution have yet to be announced. The series has found success on platforms like Prime Video, Peacock, Netflix, and The CW, reaching a global audience of millions by the end of 2022.

Returning Cast and Characters

The core cast from Season 4, including Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ, will return for Season 5. The list includes;

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Paras Patel as Matthew

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Noah James as Andrew

George H. Xanthis as John

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Alaa Safi as Simon the Zealot

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Reza Diako as Philip

Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah

Luke Dimyan as Judas

Lara Silva as Eden

What to Expect in Season 5?

Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off — during Holy Week before Jesus' crucifixion. In the finale, Jesus and His apostles go to Bethany to comfort Lazarus' sisters, Martha and Mary, after Lazarus has been dead for four days. Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead, which prompts the Sanhedrin, especially the High Priest, to want Jesus handed over to the Romans to be killed.

Jenkins told Variety that he’s most excited to work on the set for the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus is betrayed and arrested. “No one’s ever seen what we’ve got planned for that sequence,” he added.

About The Chosen series

Created by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is a historical drama that brings to life the events surrounding Jesus of Nazareth and those who crossed paths with him. Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus, supported by a talented ensemble including Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis.

Season 4 premiered in theaters earlier this year but faced delays in its streaming release due to legal issues. Fans finally got to enjoy the new episodes from early June onwards.

Jenkins described Season 4 as the most emotionally charged yet, hinting that Season 5 promises even deeper emotional journeys. “I mean, we’re covering the most famous and impactful week in the history of the world — Holy Week,” Jenkins shared in an interview with Deseret News.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Chosen Season 5.

