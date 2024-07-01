What Did Katy Perry Reveal Orlando Bloom's Worst Bathroom Habit To Be? Find Out

From time to time, Katy Perry keeps pouring praise on her fiance Orlando Bloom. A couple of years back, the popstar called Bloom the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy, and a strong man, she ever knew. But does that mean Bloom is nearly perfect? Well, Perry also talked about the flaws in him. In an interview, she revealed his worst habit.

Orlando Bloom’s worst habit per Katy Perry

Celebrities aren't immune to everyday quirks and habits, just like the rest of us! Some might have a nervous nail-biting habit, while others leave a trail of discarded clothes on their way. Orlando Bloom has a unique habit—he leaves floss everywhere.

Katy Perry, in an interview with Heart Radio once revealed her fiance’s most annoying habit. "He loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting," Perry said. "But he leaves the floss everywhere. On the side of my bed, in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like 'there [are] bins everywhere!'"

When the host asked her whether she had ever tried to train Bloom, the former American Idol judge said that she had done her best.

Despite the flossing issue, Perry shared what special gift she bought Orlando for his 45th birthday.

The Roar singer said that she gave him a child, which is a big gift. As said by the singer, Bloom loves boy toys. So, she gave him a mini version of the Bronco, like an automatic mini version of his car.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also offered some advice for fans who want to impress their partners on special occasions.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first crossed paths in 2016 during a playful argument over a burger. Today, they are a happily engaged couple with a daughter.

The couple experienced a brief separation in 2017 but rekindled their romance less than a year later, taking their relationship to a more serious level. Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day in 2019. Although their original wedding plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they moved in together and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement.

In a 2022 interview with People, Perry shared her thoughts on expanding their family. Calling herself a planner, she mentioned that they will see and hopefully, in the future, they will have more children.

Regarding their wedding plans, Perry and Bloom are staying "very tight-lipped" about the details.

A source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that they’re hoping to make things official by the end of this year. It was also said that Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, would love to get married "when the time is right for both of them."

