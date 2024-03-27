The Chosen Season 5: Production Begins; Season 4 Broadcast Updates & More to know

The Chosen, a popular faith-based drama, is set to begin production for Season 5 next month. The series, which recently premiered its fourth season in theaters via a partnership with Fathom Events, will begin shooting in Utah from April 11 for six weeks before moving to its home base in Texas for the rest of the production.

The Chosen is an American Christian historical drama television series. Created, directed, and co-written by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, it is the first multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century, the series centers on Jesus and the different people who met and followed or otherwise interacted with him. The series stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus as well as Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and George H. Xanthis.

The Chosen is set to return for Season 5, following where Season 4 left off, during Holy Week before Jesus Christ's crucifixion. Season 5 will feature the full cast, including Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. Dallas Jenkins returns as executive producer, directing and writing alongside Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson, while The Chosen remains an independent production with Lionsgate handling global distribution rights.

“The response to Season 4 has been overwhelming so far, which provides a nice lift for us as we head into filming,” Jenkins told Variety. “Of course, we’re about to try to portray the most famous week in the history of humans, so the euphoria from the previous season never lasts long. The entire Season 6 will cover one day, so covering one week in Season 5 feels luxurious.”

Jenkins added that he’s most excited to get to work on the set for the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus gets betrayed and arrested. “No one’s ever seen what we’ve got planned for that sequence,” he said.

The Chosen Season 4 opened at No. 2 at the domestic box office with $8.6 million in just six days. The show's theatrical run was extended to Holy Week, with eight episodes over three days. The first two episodes were made available for church screenings through a Come and See Foundation grant.

The Chosen is also released theatrically in 30 territories, including Brazil, where Season 4 premiered in Sao Paulo and was screened on over 1,100 screens, accounting for 1/3rd of all screens in the country.

The Chosen started in 2017 as a partnership between Jenkins and Angel Studios, originally financed through crowdfunding. The show was originally distributed mostly on The Chosen app, but last year the show greatly expanded its distribution footprint to third-party outlets like The CW on broadcast.

Beyond theatrical, Season 4 distribution will next go to The Chosen app, followed by home video and third-party broadcast and streamer outlets. The CW has not yet confirmed if it plans to pick up the new season, having previously aired the first three seasons last summer and fall.

Kyle Young, the executive VP of distribution and marketing said there’s no timetable yet for when Season 4 might premiere on broadcast and streaming. And beyond that, he says The Chosen team is exploring whether to switch to making The Chosen exclusive to one outlet.

A brief about The Chosen

The first season is set in 1st century Galilee, where Jesus starts to build a group for his ministry, inviting several people with different backgrounds. As he performs his first miracles, Jesus calls the redeemed woman Mary Magdalene, the choir member Little James, the fishermen Simon, Andrew, Big James, and John, the caterer Thomas and vintner Ramah, and the tax collector Matthew to follow him. As the group travels through Samaria and following his meeting with Nicodemus, Jesus launches his public ministry after revealing himself to Photina, a Samaritan woman.

Beginning in Samaria, the second season moves into nearby regions such as Syria and Judea, where Jesus continues to build his group of students. As he continues to perform miracles while preparing for an important sermon, Jesus additionally calls John the Baptizer's disciple Philip, the architect Nathanael, and the Zealot Simon Z.

As word of Jesus continues to spread throughout the region, he encounters both opportunities and difficulties. The season culminates with preparations being made for the Sermon on the Mount, with the help of the business apprentice Judas Iscariot.

The group returns to Capernaum in the third season, with the increasing popularity of Jesus troubling different societal and political groups, including the Romans and the Pharisees. Following the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus sends his twelve apostles, two by two, to preach and perform miracles without him, leading to the disciples facing their biggest challenge yet.

Jesus then returns to his hometown, Nazareth, which results in a shift to his ministry at the year of his popularity. At the climactic end of the season in the Decapolis and at the Sea of Galilee, Jesus feeds thousands with loaves and fishes and then walks on the water.

