Willie Nelson, Gavin DeGraw, Colbie Caillat And More Join Britt Music And Arts Festival; Deets Inside

The 2024 season of the Britt Music and Arts Festival is making its way to Jacksonville, Oregon once again. The age-old music festival that celebrates world-class artists in classical music, jazz, blues, folk, and more, is set to commence on June 8 and will go on until September 11. While ticket sales are not live yet, regular updates on the artists joining the show are rolling in.

As of now, the Britt Music and Arts Festival’s 2024 summer concert lineup features country music icon Willie Nelson, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Umphrey’s McGee, and Iration & Pepper. DENM and Artikal Sound System are included as special guests for the event.

Britt Music and Arts Festival 2024 concert lineup

The 2024 concert lineup is ever-increasing with several new artists scheduled to get featured on the world stage. The concert set to take place at the Britt Pavillion in Jacksonville will showcase performances by Shaggy, Dirty Heads, Walker Hayes, Paul Cauthen, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, and Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac “Rumors”.

President & CEO Abby McKee is “thrilled” about the new season and elaborated on it with an optimistic statement. “We are proud to have something for everyone every year, and this year is no exception. As a nonprofit, Britt exists to serve our Southern Oregon community with world-class performances. Our lineup this year includes not only names everyone will know and love, but also newcomers to the Britt stage. There are more surprises in store, and we can’t wait to see everyone on the hill this summer!” President McKee said, per NBC.

Ticket sales will go live on April 26 at 10 a.m. Excluding some, most Britt shows are not for sale yet. Those looking to purchase tickets now can opt for a pre-sale event starting April 8 to 18. Updates on concerts and performances will be released over the upcoming weeks.

Britt Music Festival is a historic event

Interestingly, the first Britt concert was held on August 11, 1963, per their official site. It was established by Portland conductor John Trudeau and friend Sam McKinney after they visited southern Oregon hoping to start a music festival somewhere. The musicians were hooked upon Swedish painter Peter Britt’s former hillside estate in Jacksonville and deduced it would be an ideal setting for concerts. They took inspiration from Peter Britt to name the concert, per the official site.

The Britts was an exclusive event reserved for classical music until the Jacksonville Pavillion was built in 1978. It gave way to the possibility of including other genres of music in the festival. Essentially, Britt Music & Arts Festival is a non-profit performing arts organization and takes place at Brit Park, originally owned by Jackson County.

Here is the 2024 summer concert tentative lineup:

June 8: Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes

June 13: Grieg, Dvorak, and Gabriela Montero with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 15: Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Geneva Lewis with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 20: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 21: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

June 22: Mahler 1 and Alex Gonzalez with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 24: Judy Collins Presents “Wildflowers In Full Bloom”

June 27: Scheherazade and Joshua Roman with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 29: Tango: Piazzolla and Music of Latin America with the Britt Festival Orchestra

June 30: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble

July 5: Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

July 7: The California Honeydrops

July 9: Ziggy Marley

July 16: Paul Cauthen

July 17: Umphrey’s McGee

July 19: SOJA

July 25: Willie Nelson & Family

July 26: Randy Houser

July 27: Shaggy

July 31: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guest Celisse

August 1: Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw

August 2: Rick Springfield & Richard Marx

August 5: The Infamous Stringdusters and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

August 6: Jason Mraz & The Superband

August 9: Walker Hayes

August 12: The Dead South

August 13: Michael Franti & Spearhead

August 16: Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac “Rumors”

August 17: Chris Young

August 20: Dirty Heads

August 29: Iration & Pepper with special guests DENM and Artikal Sound System

September 5: Buena Vista Social Orchestra

September 8: Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

September 11: Chris Isaak

