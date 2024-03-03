Brit Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Thanks Fans For First Ever Win As She Bags International Song Of The Year

Miley Cyrus, the multifaceted and dynamic artist, continues to make waves in the music industry. Following her recent Grammy win for her hit song, Flowers, Cyrus has added another prestigious accolade to her collection by securing the International Song of the Year award at the Brit Awards 2024. Despite her absence at the event, Cyrus celebrated her achievement with characteristic flair, sharing her gratitude and excitement with fans online.

Miley Cyrus stole the limelight of the Brit Awards despite joining the event online

Unlike many other award recipients, Cyrus opted to join the Brit Awards virtually, showcasing her unique sense of style from afar. In her acceptance video, Cyrus exuded confidence and glamor, standing against a dark gray backdrop adorned in a sheer light pink dress adorned with silver rhinestones.

The sleeveless mini dress, with its plunging neckline and backless design, highlighted Cyrus's bold fashion choices and confident demeanor. With her hair styled in brunette waves reminiscent of Farrah Fawcett's iconic look, Cyrus made a fashion statement that was both sophisticated and alluring, stealing the spotlight from many stars who joined the event personally.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Left Starstruck By Mariah Carey At 66th Grammy Awards; Here's What She Said During Best Pop Solo Performance Award Acceptance Speech

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus once again delivered a cheeky award acceptance speech as she won her first Brits Award

In her acceptance speech, Cyrus expressed her heartfelt gratitude to fans and the Brit Awards committee for recognizing her song Flowers as the International Song of the Year. Despite the brevity of her video, Cyrus managed to inject her trademark humor and charm, playfully turning around to showcase her dress and even cheekily mentioning the length of her speech matching her attire.

“Hello to everybody at the Brits. I wanted to say thank you so much for voting Flowers as the International Song of the Year and a special thank you for giving me somewhere to wear this dress. It's incredible to win. But the real award is having this song loved all around the world. I know this video is a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress. Thank you!"

Miley Cyrus's triumph at the Brit Awards 2024 signifies a moment of celebration and recognition for her outstanding contributions to the music industry. With her infectious energy, bold fashion choices, and unwavering talent, Cyrus continues to solidify her status as a global icon.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus Thanks Everyone In Her Speech But Her Dad; Find Out About The Duo's Rocky Relationship