Winona Ryder Reveals How She Lost Major Role In Eternal Sunshine Film Due To THIS Surprising Reason

Winona Ryder recently revealed how she nearly starred in the 2004 sci-fi romantic drama movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Ryder shared that when she was at the peak of her fame in the late 1990s, she lost out on a few film roles, including this rom-com project.

The actress revealed that excessive tabloid and paparazzi attention at that time played a part, and she lost the role, which eventually went to Kate Winslet. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Esquire, Winona Ryder opened up about her early career, achievements, and her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. During her candid conversation with the publication, Ryder also shared the surprising reason she lost the part in Kate Winslet's film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

The actress recalled that at the time, she had a meeting with the film director Michel Gondry, noting, "It was such a brilliant script, and [Gondry and I] were at this little restaurant, and people kept coming up to me, and there was a random paparazzi guy outside."

Ryder added that this was unusual for her, expressing, "I just remember [Gondry’s] face, and trying to convince him that this isn’t normal, and I know it’s not normal." The Haunted Mansion actress noted that there was "baggage," and it was hard to get people to ignore the attention around her. The actress admitted that she lost "many roles" because of that.

The Black Swan actress further mentioned that there was a time when she felt like she would be a "distraction," noting that in the 1990s, she became aware of it. She explained, "As you get older, there are these new, younger actresses," adding, "It’s so drilled into you how disposable actresses can be, our shelf life. You hear it all the time."

Ryder said that things were changing, and studios were becoming much more powerful, explaining that it wasn’t about working with [director] "Jim Jarmusch" anymore; it was all about numbers. The actress said she felt like she was under this weird threat all the time, "which felt like so much pressure. And all you ever heard was if you take a break, you can’t come back. That was drilled into you."

Meanwhile, Winona Ryder will appear as Lydia Deetz in director Tim Burton's upcoming fantasy comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.