Winona Ryder disappeared from Hollwyood for years following her shoplifting arrest in December 2001 and the harsh publicity that came along with it.

Despite having discussed the arrest previously, Ryder, 52, offered fresh insight into the incident's aftermath in an interview with Esquire In response to about how she handled her arrest, she told the magazine, "I checked out. I believe I simply checked out."

Ryder is making a comeback to the big screen in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz. She featured with Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara in the 1988 role that, in many ways, launched her career.

Following her role in the Tim Burton's production, Ryder became a highly sought-after actress in the 1990s, and went on to star in films like The Age of Innocence, Little Women, Girl, Interrupted, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and other films.

The actress was accused of stealing $5,500 worth of clothing from a Saks Fifth Avenue location in Beverly Hills, California. One year later, in December 2001, she was found guilty of grand theft and shoplifting, and had to serve community service and get a three-year probationary period along with fines. After quitting performing, she relocated to San Francisco from Los Angeles.

However, Ryder's told the outlet that when the environment had changed upon her return to Hollywood. She recalled, "There was a time when I wasn't in season." It spanned maybe ten, twelve, or fifteen years, and it did line up with everything that occurred in her life. However, if you look at the years 2000–2010, then, whoa!

Winona made a comeback to the screen in the late 2000s, appearing in several small roles in films such as Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan and J.J. Abrams' Star Trek. However, the Winonaissance didn't start until she played Joyce Byers in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

