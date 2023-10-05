X-Men star Patrick Stewart reveals how he was 'dependent on sleeping pills' post his first divorce

With veteran actor Patrick Stewart releasing his memoir, Making It So, a lot of stories from his life continue to come out. What has caught the attention of a lot of the fans is his journey of getting through his first divorce. The actor has openly talked about what happened when he decided to quit the pills and how it affected his overall health. Not only this, he also talked about how he was unconsciously dependent on the pills to find enough sleep at the time. Here is what the actor displayed in his memoir, as per Page Six. Read on.

Patrick Stewart on being dependent on sleeping pills

The incident dates back to 1989 when the actor was going through his first divorce from Sheila Falconer. The actor describes this as a 'rough time' in his life. Parallely, it was a time when the actor was deeply involved in filming Star Trek, a role that demanded his utmost dedication and focus. Talking about this time in his memoir, Stewart revealed that he became 'dependent on sleeping pills' to secure the essential rest needed to perform his job efficiently.

This reliance on medication stemmed from the emotional turmoil of his divorce, which took a toll on his well-being. The marriage, which was professed in 1966, was unraveled when Stewart's involvement with Jennifer Hetrick, his co-star in Star Trek: The Next Generation became public. Thus, the divorce took place in 1989.

Stewart's struggle to quit the pills

Stewart candidly detailed his struggle to break free from the sleeping pill dependency during a break in filming. He recounted that quitting the pills did not lead to better sleep; instead, he experienced episodes of early morning panic, profuse sweating, and an overall sense of unease. One of the most challenging aspects of this period was the impact it had on Stewart's relationship with his children, particularly his daughter, Sophie.

His decision to divorce their mother left them understandably upset, and the emotional strain weighed heavily on him. With the book being read all across, more such stories are expected to come out. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

