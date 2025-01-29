Paradise Season 1 on Hulu Episode Guide: Release Dates, Expected Plot & More

Hulu’s latest political thriller, Paradise, has already made waves with its gripping story and unexpected twists. Starring Sterling K. Brown, the series follows a high-stakes investigation into the assassination of President Cal Bradford. With an unusual release schedule and strong early reviews, Paradise is quickly becoming one of 2025’s must-watch shows.

Following the surprise early release of Episode 1 on January 26, 2025, Hulu will drop Episodes 2 and 3 on January 28 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET, with new episodes releasing weekly. For international viewers, the series is available on Disney+, while ABC and FX will air it later, marking a rare cross-platform move by Hulu. Episode 1 will premiere on ABC on January 29 at 10 PM PT and on FX on February 1 at 10 PM PT.

Hulu’s decision to release the premiere ahead of schedule likely stems from the episode’s shocking cliffhanger. According to Deadline, this strategic move was intended to hook viewers early. The series currently holds a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics praising its thrilling plot and stellar performances.

The first season consists of eight one-hour episodes, with the finale set to air on March 4. Creator Dan Fogelman, best known for This Is Us, has big plans for Paradise, hoping for a three-season run. He has assured fans that all major mysteries will be resolved by Episode 7, with the finale tying up any remaining loose ends.

The show centers on Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins, played by Sterling K. Brown, as he investigates the assassination of President Cal Bradford, portrayed by James Marsden. Other cast members include Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, and Krys Marshall. While the plot begins as a political thriller, Fogelman hints that viewers should expect the unexpected.

With its intense storyline and unpredictable twists, Paradise is shaping up to be one of Hulu’s biggest hits of the year. Fans can catch new episodes weekly, exclusively on Hulu.

