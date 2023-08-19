'You promised the world and I fell for it': When Selena Gomez called out ex Justin Bieber with her song Lose You to Love Me

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romance has been one of the most widely covered and talked about relationships in the music industry. The pop stars had a very rocky on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018 and months after their last breakup, he married model Hailey Bieber. Her song Lose You to Love Me is known to be a note to her connection with Bieber.

The song reflects on Gomez's past and how their relationship broke her apart. As the title suggests, it also mentions how the singer had to lose the relationship to start loving her own self and reclaiming herself again. The lyrics seem to be a pretty obvious nod to their romance and attempts to call out Bieber for replacing their relationship within a matter of months.

ALSO READ: 'I felt that': Is Selena Gomez's cryptic story about not being someone's 'sometimes' a dig at ex Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez called out Justin Bieber with Lose You to Love Me

Back in October 2019 when Lose You to Love Me was released, Gomez revealed, "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album." Meanwhile, the lyrics of the song say, "You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you adored it / Set fires to my forest / And you let it burn." It further adds, "Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn." The next few lines are an evident nod to what happened.

Advertisement

"In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah," Gomez croons in the melodious song. For the unversed, the former couple reportedly took a break from their relationship in March 2018 but it turned into a breakup when Bieber started dating Hailey Baldwin in June. The lyrics about replacing her in two months match the timeline of their breakup and his new relationship with the model.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's tumultuous relationship

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged a month after they started dating and tied the knot in September 2018. While Gomez never said anything about the two on record, a source told the US Weekly back then, "Selena knows she's better off without Justin, and that it's the healthiest decision for her." They added that her sole focus was to enjoy her life and get back to being the version of herself all her close ones knew before she dated Bieber.

Gomez's 2014 song The Heart Wants What It Wants is also reported to be about Bieber and her tumultuous relationship with him. In 2018, Bieber made an Instagram post and wrote that he absolutely loved Gomez and that she will always hold a place in his heart, but he is head over heels in love with Hailey. He added that she is his bride and the best thing that ever happened to him and called out the trolls, asking them to be better human beings.

ALSO READ: Throwback to when Hailey Bieber slammed rumors she was pregnant with Justin Bieber's child, 'Leave me alone'