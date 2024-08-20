Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Kyle and Audra Strike a Deal to Save Glissade?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless on Tuesday, August 20, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) reconnects with Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) after a tense encounter with Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Meanwhile, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is up to his usual tricks, and this time, his target might be Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Kyle finds himself in a tricky situation with Audra, struggling to build trust in their Glissade partnership. Although he doesn’t see her as a threat to Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell), Kyle realizes that mutual distrust could derail their collaboration. With Victor’s expectations looming, Kyle knows he needs to establish genuine trust with Audra for the co-CEO arrangement to succeed. Audra, frustrated by Kyle’s perceived sabotage, might be ready to strike a deal to ensure their partnership flourishes.

Meanwhile, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) offers Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) some advice, potentially fueling her doubts about Billy. Victor, never one to shy away from using sensitive information to his advantage, might exploit Jill Abbott’s (Jess Walton) medical condition to manipulate Billy. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) had concerns about Victor using this knowledge, and it seems those fears are justified.

As Victor continues to stir the pot, Billy could find himself on a path that leads him to push Lily out of Abbott-Chancellor and take the reins himself. Will Victor’s scheming force Billy to make a drastic decision, or will Billy find a way to outmaneuver the Newman patriarch? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds in Genoa City.

