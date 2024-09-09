Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Use Lily’s Secrets to Destroy Billy?

In the Monday, September 9 episode of The Young and the Restless, tensions rise as Victor Newman weighs a crucial decision that could ruin Billy Abbott. Meanwhile, Billy's hunger for power clashes with Chance Chancellor's aspirations, leading to an intense confrontation.

Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Victor Newman is waiting for insider information from Lily Winters that could determine his next move. Lily, however, grows suspicious of Victor’s intentions and hesitates to reveal her secrets without a solid deal in place. With Lily eyeing the CEO spot at Chancellor Industries and Nikki Newman also in the running, negotiations are tense. Victor might have to admit the complexities of their plan to Lily, who holds the key to Billy’s potential downfall.

On the other side, Billy Abbott is on a power trip and issues an angry ultimatum to Chance Chancellor at the office. The two are vying for control, with Billy threatening to scrap their co-CEO agreement. Chance, wanting to protect his family’s legacy, must decide whether to stay in the fight or walk away from the company entirely.

As Victor contemplates using Lily’s intel to bring down one of his enemies, Billy’s war with Chance reaches a breaking point. With Jill Abbott's return to Genoa City on the horizon, she may intervene just in time to prevent chaos. Stay tuned to see if these power plays result in victory or disaster for the key players at Chancellor Industries.

