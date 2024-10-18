Throwback: Did Liam Payne Get Into Physical Altercation With Former Band Member Zayn Malik? Revisiting Controversies Amid 31-Year-Old’s Tragic Death

Trigger Warning: Thisarticle contains mention of death

Liam Payne, who passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, had been one of the members of the popular boy band One Direction. While he was known to have a good bond of friendship with his fellow singers, the late singer spoke about his alleged rift with Zayn Malik, who had been one of the five members from 2010 till 2015.

During his appearance on the Logan Paul podcast in May 2022, the late singer revealed his disliking for Malik and getting into a physical fight with the former band member.

Payne made an appearance on the Logan Paul show after releasing a YouTube video titled I’m Back. In the video, the singer addressed the fans, stating that he had become somebody he is not.

Meanwhile, on the Logan Paul show, Payne took accountability for his actions and the controversial statements he made earlier over his former band member.

Speaking out, the Steal My Girl crooner revealed, “I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place.” He further added, “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inward, I decided to take it outward at everybody else.”

Further in the conversation with the episode host, the late singer shared that he was frustrated over his own matters professionally, especially over how his solo career landed after the band members split up.

Meanwhile, mentioning his disliking towards the Pillow Talk singer, the late musician shared, “If I had had to go through what [Zayn] went through with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive, to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

He went on to reveal, “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d—k.’ But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

Liam Payne died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling off the balcony located on the third floor of the Buenos Aires hotel. The late singer succumbed to his injuries.

