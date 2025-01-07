Kim Kardashian Reflects on Becoming "Too Calm" After 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has shared candid insights into the long-lasting emotional effects of the 2016 Paris robbery, during which she was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint while thieves stole $10 million worth of jewelry. The incident, she revealed, transformed her demeanor, leaving her questioning if she has become emotionally desensitized as a coping mechanism.

The harrowing event occurred while Kardashian was staying at the No Address Hotel in Paris for Fashion Week. She recalled being dragged, tied up, and threatened at gunpoint, all while attempting to remain calm. The thieves made away with her valuables, including her $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West.

In a conversation with her sister Khloé on The Kardashians, Kim explained that her therapist believes the trauma led her to rely on calmness as a survival mechanism. Remaining composed during the robbery, she said, "saved her life" at the time. However, this learned behavior has evolved into a state of emotional suppression that she fears others could exploit.

Khloé reflected on how Kim’s personality transformed after the incident. "You were never calm as a teenager or in your twenties," Khloé noted. "Everything stopped after you got robbed. Because you stayed calm in that situation, and it kept you alive."

In a confessional, Kim expressed concern that her calmness had gone too far. “I think I’ve let it get too calm, to where people could take advantage of my calmness, or I’m just turning into a full robot with no emotion,” she admitted. Despite acknowledging the benefits of her composed nature, she now grapples with finding a balance between resilience and emotional vulnerability.

Kim Kardashian’s candid account sheds light on the complex emotional aftermath of trauma and the ways it can shape one’s behavior. While her calmness was a life-saving tool during the Paris robbery, she now strives to rediscover her emotional balance as she continues to heal from the incident.

