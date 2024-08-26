Zoe Kravitz Gave Cameo Role To Her Father Lenny Krativz In Blink Twice Because She Thought It Would Be Funny? Read Her Full Statement

Zoe Kravitz is making headlines as her latest psychological thriller Blink Twice is making a splash at the global box office and receiving positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The movie marks her first directorial effort and stars her fiancé Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie in leading roles. Furthermore, her famous rock star father, Lenny Kravitz, also makes a surprising cameo in the project. Kravitz recently revealed her decision to cast him and her thoughts on helming the film.



Zoe Kravitz recently appeared at the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles with her partner, Channing Tatum, and actress Naomi Ackie. At the event, the trio spoke with Variety and discussed their experience working together on the film. Kravitz also revealed why she gave her father, Lenny Kravitz, a cameo role in the movie, telling the publication that he only appeared on the screen "For a split second."

According to the outlet, the Fly Again singer appeared briefly in a video post while Ackie’s character, Frida, scrolls through Instagram. The video shows Lenny Kravitz exercising in a gym, dressed in a see-through tank top and leather pants. Kravitz shared her thoughts about the scene and her father's cameo, expressing, "I just thought it would be funny." The Batman actress added that while her mother, Lisa Bonet, does not appear in the project, she was her "anchor" throughout the film.

As for her experience directing the film, Zoe Kravitz told the publication that she initially wasn’t prepared to say "action" immediately while directing her movie. She explained that she found it overwhelming and began using phrases like 'let's go' on the set instead of 'action,' noting that it gave her "anxiety."

Naomi Ackie, who joined them at the premiere, praised Kravitz’s directing skills. She shared that after the first take, everyone was impressed and felt Kravitz was doing a great job, noting that directing jobs involves many responsibilities. The actress added, "She handled it so well. I get very easily overwhelmed, so it was inspiring to see her doing it."

Blink Twice is now out in theaters. The film follows Slater King (Tatum), a tech billionaire who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala. Slater invites Frida to join him and his friends on a dream vacation to his private island. While everyone is enjoying, strange things start to happen, and she begins to question her reality as she realizes something is wrong with the place.

